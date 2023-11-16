All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Markethill tragedy: Ciera Grimley laid to rest beside her husband Patrick after crash which also killed her friend Ciara McElvanna

​​​Hundreds of people lined the route outside a south Armagh chapel today for the funeral of a ‘kind and caring’ mother-of-three who died in a road crash that also claimed the lives of her husband and friend.
By The Newsroom
Published 16th Nov 2023, 19:46 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2023, 19:58 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Ceira Grimley, her husband Patrick and her friend Ciara McElvanna were all fatally injured in a crash on 4 November outside Markethill. The couple were parents to three children while Mrs McElvanna, from Armagh, was a mother-of-four.

Hundreds of people stood in silence outside St Joseph's Church as her hearse arrived in Madden village this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A dozen men in GAA shirts lined up outside with heads bowed as the coffin arrived in silence, except for the slow knell of the church bell.

Most Popular
Ciera Grimley, who died a week after the collision near Markethill which also killed her husband Patrick. She was laid to rest beside him today.Ciera Grimley, who died a week after the collision near Markethill which also killed her husband Patrick. She was laid to rest beside him today.
Ciera Grimley, who died a week after the collision near Markethill which also killed her husband Patrick. She was laid to rest beside him today.

Men wearing Madden Raparees GAA ties, where Mr Grimley was secretary, flanked the hearse. Following the funeral mass, Mrs Grimley was laid to rest beside her husband Patrick in the adjoining cemetery.

Related topics:MarkethillArmagh