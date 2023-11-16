Markethill tragedy: Ciera Grimley laid to rest beside her husband Patrick after crash which also killed her friend Ciara McElvanna
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ceira Grimley, her husband Patrick and her friend Ciara McElvanna were all fatally injured in a crash on 4 November outside Markethill. The couple were parents to three children while Mrs McElvanna, from Armagh, was a mother-of-four.
Hundreds of people stood in silence outside St Joseph's Church as her hearse arrived in Madden village this morning.
A dozen men in GAA shirts lined up outside with heads bowed as the coffin arrived in silence, except for the slow knell of the church bell.
Men wearing Madden Raparees GAA ties, where Mr Grimley was secretary, flanked the hearse. Following the funeral mass, Mrs Grimley was laid to rest beside her husband Patrick in the adjoining cemetery.