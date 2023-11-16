​​​Hundreds of people lined the route outside a south Armagh chapel today for the funeral of a ‘kind and caring’ mother-of-three who died in a road crash that also claimed the lives of her husband and friend.

Ceira Grimley, her husband Patrick and her friend Ciara McElvanna were all fatally injured in a crash on 4 November outside Markethill. The couple were parents to three children while Mrs McElvanna, from Armagh, was a mother-of-four.

Hundreds of people stood in silence outside St Joseph's Church as her hearse arrived in Madden village this morning.

A dozen men in GAA shirts lined up outside with heads bowed as the coffin arrived in silence, except for the slow knell of the church bell.

Ciera Grimley, who died a week after the collision near Markethill which also killed her husband Patrick. She was laid to rest beside him today.