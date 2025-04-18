Masters champion Rory McIlroy back home in Northern Ireland

By Staff Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2025, 14:00 BST
Golf hero Rory McIlroy has touched down Northern Ireland.

The Masters champion was spotted getting off a private jet at George Best Belfast City Airport earlier today.

Last Sunday, the Holywood man became only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of men’s major championships when he won in Augusta.

Speaking moments after winning the coveted green jacket, McIlroy said his parents, Gerry and Rosie, were back in Northern Ireland, but that he was looking forward to celebrating with them.

More to follow

