Masters champion Rory McIlroy back home in Northern Ireland
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Masters champion was spotted getting off a private jet at George Best Belfast City Airport earlier today.
Last Sunday, the Holywood man became only the sixth player to complete a career grand slam of men’s major championships when he won in Augusta.
Speaking moments after winning the coveted green jacket, McIlroy said his parents, Gerry and Rosie, were back in Northern Ireland, but that he was looking forward to celebrating with them.
More to follow
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.