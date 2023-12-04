A 24-year-old man who was “our shining light and Captain on the field of play“ has died suddenly in Sydney, Australia.

Matthew McGuigan from Funeral Times

Matthew McGuigan died days after moving from his home – in Kildress outside Cookstown, Co Tyrone – with his girlfriend Clodagh.

His sudden death has come as a terrible shock to his friends and family, according to hundreds of posts on social media.

Over the weekend his brother, Darragh McGuigan, posted the heartbreaking message: "Forever young, love you forever Very grateful to have you as a brother for 27 years of my life. I don’t know how this has happened or why I’ll never understand”.

A post on Funeral Times says that he died suddenly in Australia on December 2.

Matthew is described as the “devoted son of Mel and Grainne (nee Tracey), precious brother of Darragh, Liam and Karol and cherished grandson of Matt and Colette (Tracey) and the late Tommy and Annie (McGuigan) (R.I.P).

He is also described as the “loving partner of Clodagh (Corr)”.

Matty McGuigan memorial

The death notice adds that he will be “deeply regretted and sorrowfully missed by his mother, father, brothers, grandparents, partner, aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, friends and his wider family circle”.

It adds that funeral arrangements will be released later.

The Kevin Bell repatriation charity have confirmed they are “assisting the family” in repatriating their son.

Speaking to the News Letter, Father Paddy Hughes from Kildress Parish said Matthew McGuigan was “known to many in the Parish and was the Captain of the Kildress Wolfe Tone football team”.

When asked if there were any funeral plans, the cleric said: “I have no idea when he is coming home” adding there will “probably have to be a post mortem”.

"Everyone in the parish I have spoken to has a great word about Mattie,” added Father Hughes.

Meanwhile, a post on Club Kildress said: “We are absolutely devastated here in Kildress tonight with the sad news of Matty’s death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuigan & Tracey families at this very difficult time.

"We all know the importance of looking out for and supporting each other and even more so in times like this.

"Therefore we have made the decision, with the support of the families, that our 5k a day will continue this week, in the hope that it will bring comfort to our community during this time.

"Kildress Wolfe Tones will have the doors of the Hub open and are encouraging everyone to call in for a cuppa.

"Rest in peace Matty, you truly were one of a kind!”

And another message on social media from Kildress Wolfe Tones says: “Our Club and Parish are now dark places following the totally traumatising death of our so dear Mattie McGuigan.

"Our shining light and Captain on the field of play, Mattie maintained those unrivalled standards off it.

"He managed underage teams, helped with events, sat on our Committee, represented our players, sold tickets across Ulster in our record-breaking draw, and even chaired the elections at last week's AGM.

"And all with the class, style, wisdom, good-naturedness, humour and integrity that others take decades to develop – if ever. Gifted with talent that he then carried so well.

"He brought our Club, and everybody in it or associated with it, joy, delight, leadership, example, fun, and hard, hard work. Just the best of us.

"If you knew Matty, no profile of him is necessary. And if you didn’t know him, probably no profile is possible.

"Our heartbroken sympathy goes to Mel, Grainne, Darragh, Liam and Karol, to Clodagh, to our Club President Matt Tracey, Colette and their family, to Matty’s brother-and-sister players, to all his many friends and colleagues from work and school, and to our fellow Gaels in Cookstown and Ardboe.”

The post adds that tonight (December 4) at 7pm a vigil will be held at Gortacladdy. It asks people to come along with a candle.

Another tribute – from Cormac McAnallens GAA - Sydney – says: “It is with a very heavy heart that Cormac McAnallens GAA has learned of the passing of our new member Matthew McGuigan, Kildress Wolf Tones.

"Matty had only recently arrived in Sydney with his girlfriend Clodagh, and in his short time spent here, had touched the lives of many that were fortunate enough to have encountered him. Matty’s love for Gaelic football and his extreme talent was one of many qualities he was well known for.

"His commitment and dedication to the game was to be admired by many and we all were looking forward to him being our team mate and part of our club.

"Matthew will forever leave an imprint on the hearts of all those that knew him and his charming smile and kindness will be greatly missed.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the McGuigan and Tracey Families, his partner Clodagh, to all his friends, and to all at Kildress Wolf Tones.