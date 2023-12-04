A young man who has been at the fore of Kildress Wolfe Tones GAA Club for a number of years, has died suddenly in Australia.

News of the footballer’s death – days after moving from outside Cookstown, Co Tyrone, with his girlfriend has come as a terrible shock to his friends and family, according to posts on social media.

Over the weekend his brother, Darragh McGuigan, posted the heartbreaking message: "Forever young, love you forever Very grateful to have you as a brother for 27 years of my life. I don’t know how this has happened or why I’ll never understand”.

Meanwhile, a post on Club Kildress said: “We are absolutely devastated here in Kildress tonight with the sad news of Matty’s death.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the McGuigan & Tracey families at this very difficult time.

"We all know the importance of looking out for and supporting each other and even more so in times like this.

"Therefore we have made the decision, with the support of the families, that our 5k a day will continue this week, in the hope that it will bring comfort to our community during this time.

"Kildress Wolfe Tones will have the doors of the Hub open and are encouraging everyone to call in for a cuppa.

"Rest in peace Matty, you truly were one of a kind!”

And another message on social media from Kildress Wolfe Tones says: “Our Club and Parish are now dark places following the totally traumatising death of our so dear Mattie McGuigan.

"Our shining light and Captain on the field of play, Mattie maintained those unrivalled standards off it.

"He managed underage teams, helped with events, sat on our Committee, represented our players, sold tickets across Ulster in our record-breaking draw, and even chaired the elections at last week's AGM.

"And all with the class, style, wisdom, good-naturedness, humour and integrity that others take decades to develop – if ever. Gifted with talent that he then carried so well.

"He brought our Club, and everybody in it or associated with it, joy, delight, leadership, example, fun, and hard, hard work. Just the best of us.

"If you knew Matty, no profile of him is necessary. And if you didn’t know him, probably no profile is possible.

"Our heartbroken sympathy goes to Mel, Grainne, Darragh, Liam and Karol, to Clodagh, to our Club President Matt Tracey, Colette and their family, to Matty’s brother-and-sister players, to all his many friends and colleagues from work and school, and to our fellow Gaels in Cookstown and Ardboe.”