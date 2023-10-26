A fearless missionary from Cookstown who spent 50 years working in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) has died aged 84.

Maud Kells pictured in 2015

Maud Kells OBE made international headlines after she was shot by thieves at her Congo jungle compound in Mulita in 2015

The missionary midwife, who originally left Co Tyrone for the DRC in 1968, survived several national uprisings, trained countless nurses, built several schools and hospitals, taught at a Bible college, and eventually wrote a book about her extraordinary life called ‘An Open Door’.

A notice on the Funeral Times website states that Ms Kells died peacefully at the Macmillan Unit of the Antrim Area Hospital on Thursday.

She is described as the “beloved daughter of the late William Andrew and Madge Kells, dearly loved sister of Margaret, Dorothy and the late Irene, sister-in-law of Colin, Harold and Tom and a cherished aunt and great-aunt.”The notice adds: “Everyone welcome at Moneymore Road on Friday 2pm – 8pm and Saturday 12pm – 6”pm.

“Funeral service in Molesworth Presbyterian Church on Sunday, 29 October at 2.15pm, followed by interment in St. John’s Parish Churchyard, Moneymore.

“Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, payable to Steenson Funeral Services (Charities a/c), 11 Loy Street, Cookstown, BT80 8PZ for W.E.C. International.”In a social media post, Moneymore Congregational Church said: “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Maud Kells today.

"Maud passed into Eternity and into the arms of her Saviour after a time of sickness. Well done my good and faithful servant.”