A Co Tyrone missionary who selflessly served congregations in central Africa for more than 50 years will be commemorated at a special service in Cookstown next week.

Maud Kells OBE pictured in 2015. Photo: Pacemaker

Maud Kells OBE devoted her life to helping communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo – and remained steadfast in her calling despite being shot by robbers at her home in Mulita aged 75.

She died in October last year aged 84.

Organised by Ms Kells’ missionary organisation WEC International, the service of thanksgiving will be held in Molesworth Presbyterian at 7pm on Saturday, January 20.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A tribute on the invitation provides a brief outline of the elderly missionary’s unstinting bravery under life-threatening conditions.

It states: “Maud Kells OBE sailed to the DR Congo in 1968, compelled by the call of God to replace the five WEC missionaries who had lost their lives during the Simba Rebellion.

"In the course of Maud’s 50+ years of missionary service, she set up a hospital providing medical care and training for nurses, oversaw the building of a local nursery, primary and secondary school, and established a Bible school where she helped train many pastors and evangelists.

"Faithful to her calling, Maud remained in DRC during times of rebel uprisings and political turmoil surviving an almost fatal shooting incident at her home in Mulita at the age of 75.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The tribute adds: "These experiences served only to shape her life and ministry into retirement, as she continued to travel as a missionary advocate and ambassador for Christ, until she received her greatest reward.”