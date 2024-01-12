Maud Kells: service of thanksgiving for life of fearless missionary
Maud Kells OBE devoted her life to helping communities in the Democratic Republic of Congo – and remained steadfast in her calling despite being shot by robbers at her home in Mulita aged 75.
She died in October last year aged 84.
Organised by Ms Kells’ missionary organisation WEC International, the service of thanksgiving will be held in Molesworth Presbyterian at 7pm on Saturday, January 20.
A tribute on the invitation provides a brief outline of the elderly missionary’s unstinting bravery under life-threatening conditions.
It states: “Maud Kells OBE sailed to the DR Congo in 1968, compelled by the call of God to replace the five WEC missionaries who had lost their lives during the Simba Rebellion.
"In the course of Maud’s 50+ years of missionary service, she set up a hospital providing medical care and training for nurses, oversaw the building of a local nursery, primary and secondary school, and established a Bible school where she helped train many pastors and evangelists.
"Faithful to her calling, Maud remained in DRC during times of rebel uprisings and political turmoil surviving an almost fatal shooting incident at her home in Mulita at the age of 75.”
The tribute adds: "These experiences served only to shape her life and ministry into retirement, as she continued to travel as a missionary advocate and ambassador for Christ, until she received her greatest reward.”
At the funeral service in October, Emily McKeown said her great-aunt lived “an amazing life devoted to her faith".