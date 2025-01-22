Max the dog could be saved from death row after apparent u-turn by Lisburn and Castlereagh Council

Max the dog.

Lisburn and Castlereagh Council has made a potentially life-saving u-turn for Max the dog after a public outcry.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service understands Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council reps were provided with a confidential update by council CEO David Burns on Monday night.

The meeting behind closed doors was held to approve a change of direction to co-operate with the USPCA on agreeing a third party assessor of the dog, as originally proposed by deputy environment chairperson, Gary Hynds.

USPCA chief executive, Nora Smith spoke to the LDRS saying: “This is a real power to the people moment for Max.

“His welfare has really caught the hearts of the public and without their support we would probably already have a very tragic outcome for Max.

“I would like to acknowledge the support of the public who through public outcry, demonstrations, contacting their local councillors, signing petitions and making donations, have given Max the opportunity to potentially live the life that he deserves.”

Over 13,000 people have now signed an online petition to save Max with almost 300 people turning out in a public protest at the council HQ at Lagan Valley Island on Saturday.

Suspected Pit Bull puppy, ‘Max’, was found in Dundonald in early December and has been kept on death row since awaiting to be euthanised after two council dog wardens deemed he was a banned type under Breed Specific Legislation (BSL).

A third party assessor was brought over from England by LCCC and assessed Max as a nine month old Pit Bull type breed.

However, the assessor had not been agreed with the USPCA, which generated a potential legal challenge delivered in chambers to Lagan Valley Island.

More than £10k has since been raised as campaigners and the USPCA began to engage in a legal route to fight Max’s case.

The LDRS understands that a letter signed by at least nine cross party elected reps has called for an emergency meeting of LCCC following an email of concern from environment chairperson Pat Catney. That demand is still live despite the agreement to work with the USPCA as councillors want answers to the handling of Max’s assessment.

The USPCA chief added: “Although the council has not been in contact with the us at this time I understand that they will now work with us to agree a truly independent non-affiliated third party assessor for Max.

“We believe that the BSL now needs repealed. It is not about the look of a dog that should determine its fate, but its actions and ultimately that is the responsibility of the owner.”

According to DUP Alderman, Sharon Skillen’ social media posts, the original owner of Max has contacted LCCC and is helping with enquiries. The elected member has made an appeal to locate the last known owner of Max somewhere in the Dundonald area.

A spokesperson for Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council said: “The council continues to give careful consideration to the case of the abandoned dog, known as Max. Members attended an urgent meeting on Monday evening to discuss the latest position and next steps.