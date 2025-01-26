Max the dog set to be saved from 'death row' after new assessment says pup is not a pit bull

Max the dog

Campaigners have fresh hope that Max the dog could be saved after a new assessment found that the pup is not a pit bull.

And it is now hoped Max could soon be “living the life he deserves” with a new owner, according the USPCA.

The Dundonald dog has been held on ‘death row’ by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council since Christmas.

But the Local Democracy Reporting Service understands that LCCC elected representatives were informed at a confidential briefing on Thursday evening that a new independent assessor has now declared in Max’s favour.

Councillors were also told the local authority faces a potential judicial review taken by lawyers representing the USPCA.

In a letter seen by the LDRS, concerns were raised over a potential lack of transparency regarding the dog’s assessment reports.

USPCA chief executive, Nora Smith said: “I can now sleep easier on the way forward for Max, as I am sure all the campaigners will be.

“Without their help we could have been looking at Max tragically being put to sleep unjustly.

“We are happy to say that we are now working collaboratively with Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council on Max’s welfare.

“Ultimately only a court can judge whether or not Max is a banned breed. But we believe we have turned a positive corner with the new assessment.

"We have also identified a possible new owner for Max who could provide the life that he deserves.”

Two council dog wardens in December and an expert assessor from Merseyside Met Police on January 15 previously identified Max as a Pit Bull type breed.

However, a potential legal challenge was initiated by the USCPA calling for LCCC to agree a third party independent assessment. That third assessment was carried out last Wednesday.

Over 13,000 people have now signed an online petition ‘Mercy for Max’ to save the dog with almost 300 people turning out in a public protest at the council headquarters at Lagan Valley Island on Saturday January 18.

More than £10,000 has also been raised on a GoFundMe page ‘Save Max from Euthanasia’, as campaigners began to raise money for any legal costs.

The USPCA chief added: “We have been campaigning for decades to have the legislation on banned breeds reviewed, it needs to be changed. It should not be based on how a dog looks, but how they act with the responsibility on owners.

“It is not about pointing the finger, but we also believe that dog wardens need to have additional training so that we are never in this position again.

"We know that the council is bound by legislation and this has not been easy for anyone.

“We are just happy now that a young, vulnerable puppy could be saved from being put to sleep and we have campaigners, councillors and the public to thank for taking Max into their hearts.”