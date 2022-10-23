Baroness May Blood

Baroness Blood, who was the first woman from Northern Ireland to be given a life peerage, died on Friday aged 84.

She was known internationally as a tireless campaigner in support of social justice, integrated education and a number of other issues.

After leaving school at a young age to take a job in the Blackstaff Linen Mill, she experienced horrendous working conditions – leading to a lifelong involvement in the trade union movement.

In the 1990s, Baroness Blood helped form the Northern Ireland Women’s Coalition and the party would play a significant role in the talks that led to the signing of the Belfast (Good Friday) Agreement in 1998.

Councillor Long said a City Hall statue “would fit perfectly into the current process of better reflecting the history and diversity of Belfast”.

He also said he believes a book of condolence should be opened to allow people to pay their own tribute to the campaigner.

“Everyone was devastated to hear the news of May Blood’s passing and my thoughts go out to her loved ones and colleagues,” Cllr Long said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was universally loved across Belfast and indeed Northern Ireland, which was evident in the range of tributes from all quarters which followed the announcement of her death.

"Her work will stand the test of time, particularly in the field of community activism and with the Integrated Education Fund.

“City Hall has two remaining spots for statues available in the grounds and while it would likely be the last thing May would have asked for, we believe it would be the perfect tribute to her given the impact she made on all who met her, subject to her family agreeing to the proposal.”

Cllr Long said a statue would ensure that such a treasured legacy will not be forgotten.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The recent decision to erect statues of Mary Ann McCracken and Winifred Carney at City Hall has helped improve the recognition of women to the history of our city. One of May Blood would bring further acknowledgement and diversity,” he said.

“Any statue would likely take some years to produce and erect, but it would ensure her legacy will be permanently remembered and live on in future generations.”

Following news of her death on Friday, political and community leaders shared their memories of a campaigner who was renowned for her straight-talking, no-nonsense approach.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson described her as “a fearless and tireless campaigner to make Northern Ireland a better and more peaceful place,” and added: “She was someone steeped in the community and focused entirely on making their lives better".

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Integrated Education Fund said: “The IEF is heartbroken by the passing of their great friend and champion Baroness May Blood.