PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 2011: May Dunlop, the matriarch of the Dunlop road racing family. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON:-PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 2011: May Dunlop, the matriarch of the Dunlop road racing family. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON:-
May Dunlop, the mother of motorcyle legends Joey and Robert Dunlop, has died aged 91

The mother of Northern Ireland motorbike racing legends Joey and Robert Dunlop has died.May Dunlop died aged 91
By Michael Cousins
Published 5th Dec 2023, 14:56 GMT

Pictures: Pacemaker

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 11/5/2001: May and William Dunlop, Joey Dunlop's parents, pictured in the Joey Dunlop Memorial garden on the day it was opened in his home town of Ballymoney, Co. Antrim. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON:-

PACEMAKER, BELFAST: The Dunlop Family L-R Robert, Jim, Willie, May and Joey., Linda, Margaret, Veronica and Helen.:-

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 9/5/2016: Liam Beckett is joined at the launch of his book 'Full Throttle' at the North West 200 in 2016 by May Dunlop, the mother of Joey and Robert Dunlop. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON:-

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 17/1/2014: That's my boy! Michael Dunlop is congratulated on receiving the Freeman of the Borough of Ballymoney by his grand mother May. The 24 year old, who received the award after winning four Isle of Man TT races in 2013, followed in the footsteps of his famous Uncle Joey and his late father Robert, who became Freemen of the Borough in 1993 and 2007 respectively. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON:-

