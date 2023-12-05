May Dunlop, the mother of motorcyle legends Joey and Robert Dunlop, has died aged 91

4 . PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 17/1/2014: That's my boy! Michael Dunlop is congratulated on receiving the Freeman of the Borough of Ballymoney by his grand mother May. The 24 year old, who received the award after winning four Isle of Man TT races in 2013, followed in the footsteps of his famous Uncle Joey and his late father Robert, who became Freemen of the Borough in 1993 and 2007 respectively. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON

PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 17/1/2014: That's my boy! Michael Dunlop is congratulated on receiving the Freeman of the Borough of Ballymoney by his grand mother May. The 24 year old, who received the award after winning four Isle of Man TT races in 2013, followed in the footsteps of his famous Uncle Joey and his late father Robert, who became Freemen of the Borough in 1993 and 2007 respectively. PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON:- Photo: Pacemaker:-