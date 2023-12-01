May McFettridge is, without doubt, part of the Christmas furniture at the Grand Opera House, and from now until January 14, children and adults alike can expect laugh-out-loud comedy, stunning scenery and beautiful costumes as May stars as May of the Mirror in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs – clocking up a record-breaking 33 Grand Opera House pantomime seasons.

May McFettridge is starring in Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs at the Grand Opera House, which runs until January 14, 2024

John Linehan, the man behind May’s war paint, flouncy frocks and comic put-downs, said this year’s panto is set to be very special.

"This year I am May of the Mirror. I am the mirror that Lady Dragonella looks into to see who is the most beautiful woman in the land. When I say ‘Snow White is the fairest in the land’, she blows her top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Prince Conal of Coleraine is coming on a state visit (to the castle) to see Dragonella and to meet Snow White, and the minute he claps eyes on her, it’s love at first sight.

John Linehan, who has starred in 33 pantomime series at the Grand Opera House

"Dragonella then plots to have Snow White killed and involves me, Muddles (the court jester) and Paddy...and the plot goes on.”

Since the theatre opened in 1895 with a pantomime, the Grand Opera House has provided generations of families with many magical memories and outstanding pantomime experiences.

And Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs promises to keep that tradition alive with an abundance of comedy, sensational songs and dance numbers, fabulous costumes, stunning scenery, and special effects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

May will be joined on stage by the hilarious Phil Walker, who recently toured with comedy superstar Jason Manford, as Muddles, and Paddy Jenkins who featured in the Oscar and BAFTA award-winning short film An Irish Goodbye, as The Wicked Queen’s Henchman.

Dance sensations and Britain’s Got Talent finalists Flawless take on the role of The Queen’s Guards, and returning to the Grand Opera House stage following their appearances in the Theatre’s sell-out run of Cinderella in 2022 is Belfast’s Jolene O’Hara who plays the Wicked Queen, and Lurgan’s Conor Headley as the Prince. Dublin’s Aisling Sharkey joins the cast in the title role of Snow White and Scott English leads the Magnificent Seven on their quest to save Snow White from the Wicked Queen.

The panto is staged by Olivier award-winning producer Michael Harrison on behalf of Crossroads Pantomimes, the biggest pantomime producer in the world. Michael also produces The London Palladium’s pantomimes, and his current show, The Wizard of Oz, is enjoying a sell-out run at the venue before it embarks on a UK and Ireland tour, which includes a week at the Grand Opera House in May 2024.

The cast has been in technical rehearsals this week, and John said they’ve been having great fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s great craic. Muddles is Phil Walker, Roy Walker’s son. He’s very, very funny. Far too funny for my liking, to be perfectly honest!

"The dwarfs are so good, and Jolene O’Hara, who is the Wicked Queen, is just the furthest from that character, she’s just a really sweet girl – and what a singer!"

It is almost 40 years since May McFettridge burst onto Ulster’s entertainment scene, a gap-toothed, pop-sock wearing wee woman from north Belfast, with trowelled on make-up, racy innuendoes and pure ‘Norn Iron’ wit.

May has been bringing the house down at the Grand Opera House for decades now, indeed, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs will be her 33rd panto in the esteemed theatre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Thirty-three years…..haven’t the people of Ulster not suffered enough?,” laughs John.

Isn’t 33 some kind of record for a pantomime dame? "Oh, I don’t know, there’s people over in England who have been doing it for a million years. You see the old dames over there and they’re wheeling them on and wheeling them off.”

Despite his longevity and treading the boards for more than three decades he admits he’s always nervous going on stage.

"I always get nervous. It’s a fresh audience, they’ve not seen you before, and although we all know the story of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Cinderella and Peter Pan, stuff is written in (to the script) and you never know who gets mentioned.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John will perform a gruelling 75 pantomime shows from now until the middle of January.

"I’m exhausted already,” he laughs.

"This week it’s been technical week and we’ve had two 13-hour days. It’s all about lighting and sound and the choreography has to be right. You might do the same scene six times."

But despite the graft involved in putting on the extravaganza, he says he loves it.

"You meet old friends and friends of mine’s sons – like Phil Walker. He’s the spitting image of his father, Roy. A lovely guy. He’s English, but he can do the auld Belfast accent great, because of his granny living in East Belfast.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John, who is 72, said he plans to put his feet up after the panto, play a bit of golf and take it easy.

So what age is May? “When May started out she was 58 and now she is 59 and a half – the half is very important."

Christmas Day is John’s only day off until Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs ends its run and he knows exactly what he’ll be doing on the big day.

“I’ll go over to the Fortwilliam Golf Club for an hour, have a few beers and let Brenda (his wife) and the rest of them cook and get out of their way. Then I’ll come back and have a lovely Christmas dinner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Because I have two shows the previous night and two shows the next day, I’ll be in my bed by 7pm – that’s true. So whey you are all out enjoying your office parties think of me!”