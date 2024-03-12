Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Hanna, 69, passed away in hospital on Saturday after becoming ill in recent weeks.

He is survived by his wife Anne, children Colin, Philip, Karl and Shakira, daughters-and-son in law Laura, Ailsa, Marie and Craig.

Grand Secretary of the Order Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson, who served with him in the RUC and was a close friend opened the service on Tuesday with a bible reading.

Rev William Bingham told mourners that Maynard was born on 15 September 1954, the eldest son of Jim and May Hanna of Meelmore.

His grandmother Hanna was “particularly convinced of the Ulster Scots Presbyterian traditions”, he said, and he grew up in a home "with much love, good sound advice and wise counsel".

His brother Maldwyn and he were "the closest of all friends".

Maynard met his wife Anne Crozier at a band parade in Poyntzpass.

In his youth he was asked to trial for Aston Villa when seen playing goalkeeper for the church's Boys Brigade in Birmingham. However the Everton fanatic from his youth declined.

He also served as secretary to the Board of Distillery Football Club for many years and as a governor at Kilkeel Primary School for over 32 years.

As a teenager he joined the family Orange Lodge, Roden LOL 1943, serving as secretary over many years.

Having been brought up in Mourne Presbyterian Church, he was greatly influenced by its minister the late Dr McGaughey whom Maynard looked upon "as a friend but almost as a second father".

His first job was as a brick layer with family and he also served part-time with the UDR

He completed his RUC training in 1975 and served mostly at Greenisland until he left in 1979.

Back in construction for a while, he later qualified as a fishing captain and enjoyed his time at sea.

Then he served as a worker with the Shankill Ulster Scots Society and through that became the Development Officer with the Ulster Scots Agency. He worked there from 2006 until 2015, serving as an ambassador for the organisation in America.

He was also instrumental in establishing the Ulster Scots bodies Schomberg Society and Reivers House in Kilkeel.

"His pageants and FUSE FM Radio all brought a sense of order and pride and confidence to the community."

The cleric said Maynard was instrumental in encouraging schools throughout Northern Ireland to perform plays with a local story including ‘Lemonade bottle for Claver and Hitler’ and ‘Pater Plain’ which he said won an award at the British Youth Awards for cultural diversity.

He had also been active with the UUP and later the DUP. His final working days were at Warrenpoint Harbour.

Rev Bingham said that when he visited Maynard in hospital on Thursday the doctor said he would only be able to talk for about 15 minutes.

However the cleric prompted laughter when he recounted his reply: "I don’t think you know Maynard".

The pair were still talking over two hours later.

Maynard then asked something “that no dying man has ever asked” - if the cleric would allow him to pray.