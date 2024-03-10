Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Mr Hanna, who had been in failing health over recent weeks, has been described as a "larger than life character" with a wide circle of friends and associates, particularly in the 'Kingdom of Mourne' where he grew up and lived. He is survived by his wife Anne and three sons Colin, Philip and Karl and one daughter Shakira.

Ian Crozier, chief executive of the Ulster-Scots Agency, said all at the Agency were deeply saddened by the passing of their former colleague and friend.

"Maynard Hanna was a member of our development team from 2006 until his retirement in 2015. He was involved in a wide range of the Agency's community projects and was well known in schools, bands and community groups acros Northern Ireland.

"A staunch defender and passionate advocate for Ulster-Scots in all its forms, Maynard frequently acted as an ambassador for Ulster-Scots, whether at community festivals at home or major events in the United States like the Stone Mountain Scottish Highland Games in Atlanta, Georgia or the Milwaukee Irish Fest "

Mr Hanna, Mr Crozier added, was a great believer in supporting the involvement of young people in their culture, through things like summer schools and tuition programmes: and in building on success - "we will all remember his encouragement to 'feed the fire'."

"Maynard came to the Agency with a wealth of life experience and a broad range of interests, including football - he was for several years secretary of Distillery football club in Lisburn and was a keen supporter of Everton in Liverpool."

Mr Hanna was a member of Roden Orange lodge in Mourne district and he and his family belonged to Mourne Presbyterian church in KIlkeel. He was chairman of the Schomberg Society in Kilkeel and organised the annual 'Eleventh Night' pageant, a major loyalist cultural event in Kilkeel. attended by thousands of people.

Mr Crozier added: "Maynard was a a proud son of Mourne and he brought a unique and valuable perspective to any discussion.

Those who knew and worked with Maynard will remember his larger than life personality, unfailing courtesy, great generosity and immense personal kindness. The Agency extends its sincere sympathy to Maynard's wife, sons and daughter."

In his earlier life, Mr Hanna served as an RUC constable in Co Down and he also held a sea captain's ticket with his work on the fishing trawlers out of Kilkeel.

Politically, he was a member of the DUP and, in 2019, he stood for council election in the Slieve Croob ward of the Mournes.

A close associate of Maynard was Glen Pratt, from Amarillo in Texas who travelled frequently across to Northern Ireland to join Maynard at Schomberg Society events in Kilkeel.