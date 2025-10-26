Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens celebrates success of Junior Drum Major Lydia Todd
The 14-year-old won the 2025 Scottish, European and World Champion titles for Junior Drum Major at the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) Championships earlier this year.
Lydia, who is a pupil at Dalriada School in Ballymoney, started as a Drum Major in 2016, and has received many prestigious accolades during her competitive career to date.
A member of McNeillstown Pipe Band in Portglenone, her role of Drum Major requires a combination of leadership, musical, and conducting skills.
She is responsible for commanding the band during performances, leading rehearsals, and teaching musical and marching fundamentals.
Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “I was delighted to welcome Lydia and her family to Cloonavin to offer my congratulations on her recent success in the Junior Drum Major World Championships.
“To win one title is a remarkable achievement, but to win three major titles in one year is outstanding. Lydia has shown a real talent and passion for leadership, and she is a fantastic role model for young people in our area.”