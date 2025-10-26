The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens has hosted a reception to mark the success for local Junior Drum Major champion Lydia Todd.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old won the 2025 Scottish, European and World Champion titles for Junior Drum Major at the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) Championships earlier this year.

Lydia, who is a pupil at Dalriada School in Ballymoney, started as a Drum Major in 2016, and has received many prestigious accolades during her competitive career to date.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of McNeillstown Pipe Band in Portglenone, her role of Drum Major requires a combination of leadership, musical, and conducting skills.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan, has hosted a reception for local Junior Drum Major champion Lydia Todd. Included in the picture are Lydia’s family

She is responsible for commanding the band during performances, leading rehearsals, and teaching musical and marching fundamentals.

Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Oliver McMullan said: “I was delighted to welcome Lydia and her family to Cloonavin to offer my congratulations on her recent success in the Junior Drum Major World Championships.