Mayoral reception for Coleraine man Cauley Moffatt for almost 80 years service to Orange Order
The event was held at the headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Coleraine last week.
Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, paid tribute to 94-year-old Orangeman Cauley Moffatt, who has devoted over seven decades of his life to the institution.
Recognising Bro Moffatt for his many years of service, Mr Callaghan said: “I was delighted to welcome Bro Moffatt, his family and fellow members of Blaugh ‘Sons of Ulster’ LOL 256 and officers from Coleraine District LOL No 2.
“Bro Moffatt has been involved in the Orange Order for 76 years and has done a lot of work for the community over the years. This was an opportunity for people to show their appreciation for his many years of dedicated service.”