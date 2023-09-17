Watch more videos on Shots!

The event was held at the headquarters of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council in Coleraine last week.

Mayor, Councillor Steven Callaghan, paid tribute to 94-year-old Orangeman Cauley Moffatt, who has devoted over seven decades of his life to the institution.

Recognising Bro Moffatt for his many years of service, Mr Callaghan said: “I was delighted to welcome Bro Moffatt, his family and fellow members of Blaugh ‘Sons of Ulster’ LOL 256 and officers from Coleraine District LOL No 2.

Mayor, Cllr Steven Callaghan presents Cauley Moffatt with a certificate in recognition of his years of service to the Orange Institution and the local community.