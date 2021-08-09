Meat plant tragedy victim Allister Kelly ‘had a lot of loves, but first and foremost was his family’

Allister Kelly, who died in a workplace accident at Linden Foods last week, was deputy master of Aughintober LOL 38

Allister Kelly, who died following the incident at Linden Foods in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon on Thursday, was laid to rest following a funeral service yesterday at Lower Clonaneese Presbyterian Church.

Reverend Jackie Spence spoke to mourners about Mr Kelly’s devotion to his family, his faith, his love of sport and fitness, and his involvement in the Orange and Black institutions.

“We want to pass onto you Allister’s family, all our love, our prayers and our support at this very painful time,” the clergyman said.

PACEMAKER BELFAST 27/03/2020 Workers at Linden Foods in Dungannon. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

“Allister had a lot of loves in his life, but first and foremost Allister loved Elizabeth [wife] and little Noah [son].

“They were his life and everything he did was for them, so much so that he realised that working 40 hours a week was enough for he wanted to spent as much quality time with his little family as possible. When he came home from work he always had a smile on his face. But since Noah was born that smile got even bigger. That smile put a smile on the families’ faces as a whole.”

He continued: “He enjoyed spending time with his friends and was the life and soul of any party cheering everyone up.

“He was the king of one liners, and so many nicknames and stories to tell, not only big in stature but big at heart.”

On his hobbies and pastimes, Rev Spence said: “He was involved in all kinds of community life and was the kind of guy with a can-do attitude who would support everyone else – a selfless fellow.

“He would put other people before himself. He acted as a mentor to some of the younger players coming through the football club.

“When Allister wasn’t playing football he would watch football. He was an avid Man United fan and a massive Northern Ireland fan, a member of the Northern Ireland football supporters club, travelling with them to watch NI play at the Euros in France.”