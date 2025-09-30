Medical doctor and member of prominent unionist family James Laird dies - funeral details published

Funeral details have been released for a member of a high-profile unionist family: Dr James Laird.

Dr Laird was a consultant radiologist, the son of ex-UUP MP Norman Laird, and the brother of John Laird, an independent member of the House of Lords who died in 2018.

A funeral notice for him says: “Always loved and remembered by his wife Arleen and all the family circle.”

It adds that a service of thanksgiving will be held in Ballyclare Presbyterian Church on Friday at 12.30pm (at which regalia may be worn), followed by a private cremation.

Donations to Cancer Research are invited in lieu of flowers via www.flemingandcuthbert.co.uk or by calling the funeral directors on 02893 344242.

Former DUP North Belfast MLA William Humphrey said the news was “desperately sad”, describing Dr Laird as “a truly outstanding and dedicated member of our Orange Institution”.

He added: “It was my privilege to serve with Jimmy on the Belfast OrangeFest board for many years.

"Jimmy’s passing is a huge loss to his beloved family, his private lodge and the Orange Institution.

"May God bless and sustain his family and brethren in the days ahead.”

A post on Facebook by his lodge, Royal York LOL 145 (based at Clifton Street Orange Hall in Belfast) said: "Dr Laird joined the Lodge in 1965 along with his brother, the late Lord Laird of Artigarvan (d. 2018), and served twice as Worshipful Master (1989-1990 & 2002-2006).

"Both John and James followed their father into the Lodge, the late Dr Norman Laird OBE, a local GP in West Belfast and MP in the Stormont Parliament.

"His mother Margaret also served as a member of Belfast Corporation and was involved in the Orange Women’s Association (Sandy Row WLOL 17).

"Dr Laird was a staunch Orangeman, being active across the Institution as well as his own private Lodge, LOL 145.

"He was a former chairman of Belfast OrangeFest, where he sought to balance tradition with new creative ways to celebrate and promote our Orange history and heritage.

"A consultant radiologist, Dr Laird served across Ulster in his career in both the Royal Victoria Hospital, Belfast, and Altnagelvin Area Hospital, Londonderry.

"He also worked in Saudi Arabia, Australia and the USA. He served as chairman of the Positron Emission Tomography Institute.

"He never gave up for his patients and lobbied as high as the Secretary of State for new equipment to help them. He famously entertained Richard Needham MP, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, at his home in Doagh, Co Antrim.

"Success for a new scanner came from an unlikely source, the then health minister, Sinn Fein’s Barbara Brown.

“He was a member of Queen’s University Officer Training Corps in the Medical Corps during his time at Queen’s University Belfast.

“Being the son of an MP, he was also active in politics, albeit behind the scenes, as a young unionist and later in Londonderry city when he was working at Altnagelvin.

"Dr Laird is survived by his wife Arleen, daughters Joanne and Victoria, stepson Graham, grandson Graham Steven Barton, and great-granddaughters Abigail and Penelope.