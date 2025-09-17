Meet these 14 adorable Dogs ready for their forever homes in Northern Ireland

If you feel you could give them a second chance in life please contact the Dogs Trust in Ballymena for more details.
1. Nova - Siberian Husky
Nova is a 6year old Husky looking for her forever home. She is a very affectionate girl and is a firm favourite with her carers here at the centre. Nova would love nothing more than her own human to share walking adventures with and to be able to snuggle on the sofa. She enjoys having doggie walking pals and could potentially live with another dog pending successful meets. Nova could live with children of secondary school age who are confident around dogs as she can be bouncy when excited. She will require a secure garden where she can play and potter about at her leisure. Photo: Dogs Trust
2. Bailey - Yorkshire terrier
Meet Bailey! He is looking for an adult only home or a family with older teenagers who understand when he may want some space. Bailey could potentially live with a similarly sized dog who will be able to put up with his excitable nature, but would be equally happy as the only dog in the home. He would love a large, enclosed garden space where he can enjoy his favourite game, fetch! And would benefit from quieter walking areas until he has had a chance to settle in his new home. Bailey would appreciate some company during the day until he has built some confidence in his new surroundings, then leaving time could be built up gradually to a few hours at a time. Photo: dogs trust
3. Tucker - Jack Russell
We would love to introduce you to Tucker! He is a little Jack Russell with the most adorable pointy ears and big eyes. Tucker is 5 years old, and unfortunately it is evident from his nervousness that he hasn't had the best beginnings in life. Due to our lack of history on tucker, and his need for a quieter environment, he is looking for an adult only home or a family will older teenagers that understand nervous dogs. Tucker could live with another calm, confident dog that could help him feel more comfortable. Tucker arrived to us as a stray, so we don't know how much he has experienced of home life. It would be great if his adopter could be at home with him to begin with while he settles into his new environment. Photo: dogs trust
4. Harvey - Springer Spaniel
This handsome boy is Harvey, a 5 year old Springer Spaniel. He is a delightful dog with so much to offer his new family. Harvey can live with children aged 14+ and another dog that will compliment his personality. As Harvey needs some more confidence building in and outside of the home, we think he will really benefit from the company of a dog with a quieter nature. He would also need an adopter that can be at home with him often as he will need some help with learning to be left alone. Once he feels more comfortable around new people, Harvey is a super loving boy who just loves to be involved! Photo: Dogs Trust