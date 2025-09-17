Meet these 14 adorable Dogs ready for their forever homes in Northern Ireland

3 . Tucker - Jack Russell

We would love to introduce you to Tucker! He is a little Jack Russell with the most adorable pointy ears and big eyes. Tucker is 5 years old, and unfortunately it is evident from his nervousness that he hasn't had the best beginnings in life. Due to our lack of history on tucker, and his need for a quieter environment, he is looking for an adult only home or a family will older teenagers that understand nervous dogs. Tucker could live with another calm, confident dog that could help him feel more comfortable. Tucker arrived to us as a stray, so we don't know how much he has experienced of home life. It would be great if his adopter could be at home with him to begin with while he settles into his new environment. Photo: dogs trust