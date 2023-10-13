Jewellery designer Melanie Bond is still on a high after one of the UK’s biggest names in beauty and fashion – Trinny Woodall – wore one of her pieces and lavished praise on the Dromore woman for her talent.

Trinny Woodall wearing one of Melanie Bond's bespoke necklaces

Woodall, whom readers may remember as one half of television’s Trinny and Susannah, the best friends and fashionistas famous for their brusque brand of plummy advice about what not to wear, now has her own cosmetics brand, Trinny London, and it was at an event in London that Melanie met the style guru and gifted her a necklace.

“She opened my gift right away and put it straight on,” said Melanie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"She said I was very talented: a massive compliment from one of my style icons. It just so happened that it coordinated perfectly with what she was wearing, and she wore the necklace for the rest of the event. She and her team were so kind and welcoming. We had the best time at her event at the Trinny London Townhouse.

Melanie Bond owner of Melanie Bond Boutique in Dromore with one of her bespoke necklaces

"It was like a dream come true, one of those "pinch me, is this actually real?" moments. I was on cloud nine the rest of the day (and week!). This happened last week during my 40th birthday trip to London with my mum, so meeting Trinny really was the icing on the cake!”

Melanie, 40, recently gave up her 15-year-career as a conveyancing and probate solicitor to realise her life’s dream of opening her own shop.

“From as long as I can remember, I have wanted to have my own shop….playing shop was my very favourite thing to do as a child.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Holding steadfastly to that aspiration, she has opened her very own boutique in Dromore, the eponymously named Melanie Bond Boutique, it’s facade, a burst of vivacious yellow joy.

A necklace from the Melanie Bond Wearable Truth range

“It’s a sunny, joyful colour that makes people smile. That’s what I hope my boutique does.”

Melanie, mum to Rosa, 11, Timothy, 8, (and, she points out, Wilbur the Airedale Terrier pup) has always had a passion for fashion and accessories.

"When I was growing up my friend Gillian called me the ‘queen of accessories’! As a child I would frequently go clothes shopping with my mum and granny, and loved playing dress-up in their clothes and shoes: these women are my style icons. Until granny passed away in 2018, she remained passionate about style, wearing high heels right into her eighties and modelling for me at charity fashion shows. She always stole the show!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a student, I worked in Menary’s (Lisburn) in the Accessories Department, which was the perfect job for me! I definitely picked up lots of retail knowledge that I am putting into practice now.”

Lady Mary Peters officially opening the Melanie Bond Boutique in Dromore, Co Down

Melanie has had her own jewellery business since 2006 – originally starting it as a hobby in 2004, when her husband Stephen bought her her first box of beads for Valentine’s Day from Abacus Beads in Belfast, then eventually doing it part-time alongside her work and family

“It gave me a bit of a creative outlet outside of work. During the pandemic, I was furloughed for five months and had the opportunity to develop my part-time business further. I set up an Etsy shop for my handmade jewellery, increased my social media presence, and began to buy in wholesale handbags to sell. I was able to return to work on reduced hours. I had a year of running the business and practising as a solicitor, so when the time came to make a choice – yes, it was scary at times, but it also felt like the natural thing to do.

"The boutique allows people to pop in on their way past, rather than having to make an appointment. I love community, chatting to new people and helping ladies find the perfect outfit, accessories and gifts for friends. The boutique allows me to have these conversations, an experience the customer will not get online.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I passionately believe in keeping the high street alive and agree with the likes of Mary Portas and Anya Hindmarch who are working hard to do this in England. People need community, and that’s what high street shopping brings. Say no to Amazon and self-checkouts!”.

It takes a big leap of faith to leave a secure job and fly solo with a new venture, especially in the current economic climate, but Melanie literally has her Christian faith by her side.

"My faith is very important to me. I became a Christian when I was seven and grew up in a Christian home. My parents and grandparents were involved in church leadership and lived the Christian life very well in front of me. I was blessed to have godly parents who taught me truth from a young age. I grew up in fellowship churches and the Elim, and now belong to a Presbyterian church.

“For me, following Jesus shapes everything that I do. It’s about a relationship with God, and not about a strict set of rules and regulations. There’s so much hopelessness and despair in the world, and being a Christian means that you get to show others the love of Christ, bringing hope and not condemnation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melanie founded the Wearable Truth brand during the pandemic, “during a time of real uncertainty for everyone”.

"I began to make jewellery encapsulating little messages of hope typed using my husband’s vintage typewriter: words such as ‘fearless’ and ‘loved’. As a Christian, I believe in the necessity of knowing our identity in these days. When you become a Christian, your identity is first and foremost in Jesus Christ, and when you live knowing who you are and whose you are, it makes dark times like a global pandemic, a world economic crisis and political instability easier to navigate.

"The Bible tells us in Proverbs 3 v3 "Don't ever forget kindness and truth. Wear them like a necklace. Write them on your heart as if on a tablet." Wearable Truth aims to offer hope through fashion, and each piece of jewellery and clothing is inspired by timeless, unchanging truth.”

Alongside her Wearable Truth jewellery and statement Melanie Bond pieces, shoppers can expect to see a whole range of clothing and accessories in her new store.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have recently extended my range of clothing, and now have dresses, jackets, jumpers etc: from casual hoodies to some dresses you could wear as a wedding guest.

“I retail a wide range of handbags: the brand Red Cuckoo, and also a new leather range made in India using offcuts of leather destined for landfill to create one-of-a-kind, colourful handbags, satchels and purses. The supplier supports over 80 families and I would love to extend my range of products which offer sustainability and fair trade.”

The Happy Box has been a Melanie Bond Boutique phenomenon for a few years, and she plans to make up more of these in the run up to Christmas.

"They are a beautifully wrapped, branded gift box filled with matching accessory sets. They are so popular for gifts, and can be made to any budget, favourite colours, and style.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My Heirloom range has been popular for gifts – these are necklaces made up of brooches and special elements usually gathered up by the customer, with some pieces being added by me.

"This is a beautiful way to wear and enjoy those special brooches and old costume jewellery perhaps left to you by a loved one, or collected by you over the years. These pieces are very personal, one of kind pieces that I just love making.”

So, has Melanie, who always looks chic and well groomed, any style tips for readers?

“Just be yourself. If you like something, wear it! Never be afraid of colour. I love the idea of dopamine dressing – wearing bright colours really does lift your mood. And accessorise, of course! As a designer friend and I were discussing recently - the wrong jewellery, handbag or shoes can really kill your outfit. It’s all in the detail.