Really great news has been shared by Police Causeway Coast & Glens social media page after they were alerted to the plight of a stranded seal pup at Ballintoy beach yesterday.

The latest post says: “It’s got the Seal of approval!

"Who remembers our little Pup who was stranded on Ballintoy beach yesterday?

"Well we are delighted to update you all on our little Pup Sammys condition.

"Little Sammy was rescued and taken off to their new home at Exploris Aquarium where they have been cared for and fed by experts at the Animal Hospital”.

It adds they have been “assured that the Pup is thriving and is on their way to a full recovery”.

"Here’s a picture of Sammy living their best life in an appropriate environment with the best care and food available!

"How cute is that face!!