Members of the public thanked for alerting PSNI to plight of seal pup stranded in Ballintoy - latest news is that 'Sammy' is now thriving at Exploris Aquarium
The latest post says: “It’s got the Seal of approval!
"Who remembers our little Pup who was stranded on Ballintoy beach yesterday?
"Well we are delighted to update you all on our little Pup Sammys condition.
"Little Sammy was rescued and taken off to their new home at Exploris Aquarium where they have been cared for and fed by experts at the Animal Hospital”.
It adds they have been “assured that the Pup is thriving and is on their way to a full recovery”.
"Here’s a picture of Sammy living their best life in an appropriate environment with the best care and food available!
"How cute is that face!!
"We wish Sammy a full recovery and rehabilitation back into the wild and again a massive thank you to the members of the Public who raised the alarm and to the Interceptors for taking action”.