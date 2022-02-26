Memorial parade for murdered UDR men

Frederick Starrett and James Cummings, both aged 22, were killed by an IRA booby-trap device as they arrived to close the security gates on Royal Avenue on February 24, 1988.

Both soldiers were members of the Orange Instiution, specifically lodges in Ballymacarrett No. 6 District; Banner of the Cross LOL 1310 and Johnston’s Golden Star LOL 1934 respectively.

This year the event, which is often regarded as the first major parade of the year, marks the 34th anniversary of the IRA booby-trap killings.

James Cummings, 22, who was killed in a bomb blast in Belfast City Centre

The parade, organised by Ulster Defenders of the Realm LOL 710, will take place on Saturday morning and will incorporate a wreath-laying ceremony at the scene of the atrocity and a service of remembrance at 11.25am.

The Orange procession will leave Templemore Avenue at 10.30am and proceed to Royal Avenue.

Speaking ahead of the parade, Worshipful Master of LOL 710 Bro. Alistair Annett said: “This memorial parade continues to be one of the most important events in our lodge calendar.

“The large numbers in attendance, both on parade and those coming to simply pay their respects, will be a fitting tribute to Fred and James and show their families that the sacrifice of these two young men is not forgotten, as we honour their memory.”

During the service a new banner for LOL 710 will be unfurled.

Senior Orangemen in attendance will include Deputy Grand Master Harold Henning, Grand Secretary Rev. Mervyn Gibson and Spencer Beattie, County Grand Master of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast.