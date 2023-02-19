Memories of Christopher Stalford rekindled one year on from MLA's sudden passing

Christopher Stalford

Speaking to the News Letter on Sunday, Sir Jeffrey said: “On this anniversary of Christopher’s passing, all of us in the DUP look back fondly on Christopher and the enormous contribution that he made to the party.

"But most particularly at this time our thoughts and prayers are with his family, who must feel the pain of his loss very deeply, even one year on. Our heart goes out to Laura and the children and his wider family circle in these days.”

The death of Mr Stalford - a 39-year-old father of four – caused shockwaves across politics, with the then Prime Minister Boris Johnson among those who paid tribute to the Principal Deputy Speaker of the Stormont Assembly at the time.

Former MLA William Humphrey posted his own tribute on social media, saying: “It’s so hard to believe that a year ago today we received the awful news that our good friend Christopher Stalford had passed away.

"I miss our regular chats, the banter, the debates and the crack. Our world is a much poorer place. In remembering Christopher today, I’m thinking of his loving wife Laura and their four young children, Christopher’s mummy, Karen, his sisters, Angela and Erica and his brother Glen. God Bless.”

Former SDLP councillor Máiría Cahill tweeted: “Thinking of Christopher Stalford's family and friends today. Hard to believe a year has passed.”

Sarah Bunting, a Belfast DUP councillor for Balmoral posted her own message on social media, saying: “Thoughts are with Christopher’s family today. This year seems to have passed in the blink of an eye.”

At a Service of Thanksgiving for the life of Christopher Stalford at Ravenhilll Presbyterian Church the week after his passing, Rev Marty Gray told the congregation: “Christopher and Laura had known each other since they were young children. From the age of 16, Laura and Christopher were inseparable. He was her best friend and she was his and they have been that way ever since.”

Rev Gray, in a personal tribute, told mourners: “Christopher was proud of his working-class upbringing.”

