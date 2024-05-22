Portrush Raft Race 2024 is ready to go with a weekend of various events all based around the West Bay and harbour area of the town.

On Saturday, May 25, the fun begins with the Junior Raft Race as 12 noon as young sailors navigate the waves. This will be followed by am opportunity for the public to take a tour of Portrush Lifeboat which will be open from 1.30pm-2.30pm.

The main event of the weekend Portrush Raft Race 2024 takes place at 3pm as the teams line up along the shoreline for a Le Mans style start to the main race – who will take first place this year? The prizegiving ceremony will take place at the Lifeboat House at 4.15pm.

On Sunday, May 26, the Raft Race Big Dip will take place at 12 noon – are you brrrave enough to take a dip to raise funds for the RNLI? Portrush Yacht Club will run a Raft Race swim at 1.30pm – limited spaces available.

3pm sees the starting point for the Raft Race Weekend After Party – mingle with fellow raft enthusiasts and celebrate another year of fantastic fundraising for the RNLI.

There’s still time to enter the race, just log onto EventBrite for all the details.

As we prepare for all the fun, let’s look back at some fun outfits from previous years...

