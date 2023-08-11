Prior to his tragic death acute myeloid leukaemia, the young gaming fan set up the cancer charity B Positive with parents Sara and David, who continue to run it in his memory.

Adam helped design a range of merchandise, including hooded tops with the B Positive logo, to raise funds to buy suitcases for other children who’re on the same cancer journey as he was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, over 200 of the special suitcases are on their way to children with cancer in Northern Ireland.

David and Sara Watson with the B Positive suitcases for children, like their son Adam, who are battling cancer. Photo by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

Mum Sara, who works for NIE Networks, said 240 family-sized cases, which are at a new depot that was recently leased by the couple, will be filled with emergency toiletries and other items.

She said: “Adam was diagnosed in Newry on a Monday morning when he was seven. We were blue-lighted to the Royal in Belfast – and that’s where we had to remain for over 30 nights.

“We all went in the clothes we’d put on that morning, nobody had anything.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara said that living “in and out of hospital” meant an accumulation of plastic bags containing pyjamas, underwear, toiletries, which resulted in the suitcase idea she’s now putting into practice.

The late Adam Watson - an inspirational nine-year-old

“You could be in the hospital for a day appointment only for your child’s temperature to spike,” she said.

“That means you’re not allowed home, so we bought a suitcase and always kept it packed. Any time Adam was admitted into hospital, the suitcase came with us.

“The idea is that parents in that situation will learn to keep their case packed and ready in the boot of the car so it’s less of a worry if their child takes ill suddenly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to toiletries, Sara hopes each one will eventually contain a bespoke baseball cap and a blue blanket with Adam’s logo.

David and Sara Watson with the suitcases. Photo by Phil Magowan / Press Eye

In Northern Ireland between 70 and 80 children are diagnosed with cancer every year.

“If we can do one small thing to make their situation any easier, then we’re honouring Adam’s memory,” she said.

Sara described her son, who attended Abercorn Primary in Banbridge, as an intelligent and lovable child, the loss of whom has turned their world upside down.

“Nothing is the same,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get up each day and go through the motions, but we always remind ourselves that Adam was sick for 33 months and in all that time, there wasn’t a day he didn’t get out of his bed.

“He got up and faced every day with a smile. If there was a wee child crying in the clinic he would try to comfort them.

“Adam was always very concerned about others despite having the biggest fight of his life on his hands.”