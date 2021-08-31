Memory of his grandson Orán Creaney, aged 6, powers Francie McAlinden’s record swim round Lough Neagh

Francie McAlinden last Friday towards the end of his five-day 65-mile (105km) swim around Lough Neagh. ©MAC Visual Media, Picture by Paul McCambridge/Wildswim.ie

Francie McAlinden, 57, from Craigavon, swam the 105km (65 miles) edge of the lough in five days.

He did it for charity in memory of his grandson Orán Creaney, who died aged six of a heart condition in 2014.

A joyful Francie McAlinden of Lurgan Masters and Open Water Swimming Club after becoming the first person to swim 65 miles (105km) around Lough Neagh on Friday August 27 2021. ©MAC Visual Media - Picture by Paul McCambridge/Wildswim.ie

In the first day of the marathon swim, last Monday, Francie, an experienced swimmer with Lurgan Masters and Open Water Swimming Club, swam 27km.

The next day he swam 23km, then 18km on Wednesday, 23km on Thursday and finishing with 14km on Friday.

It was a complete circumnavigation of the lough, although at some places he could not get to the edges because it was too shallow.

Francie’s mammoth swim was several years in the plannin — work commitments meant that it was hard for him to find the many hours needed to train.

A striking aerial photograph of Francie McAlinden progressing on his record Lough Neagh swim ©MAC Visual Media - Picture by Paul McCambridge/Wildswim.ie

He had won the Global Swim Series in 2017/18 (wetsuit category) and returned in 2018/2019 sans suit to win again.

Years of swimming in Lough Neagh had made him think that swimming the whole way round it “would be unreal”.

Lough Neagh is not only the largest lake on either side of the Irish border, it is larger than any lake in Great Britain.

Its surface area is 151 square miles (392 squ km), making it a clearly visible feature in any map of Northern Ireland.

The lough supplies 40% of Northern Ireland’s water.

While the lake is huge by the standards of the British Isles it is not so unusual by international standards — there are 32 bigger lakes in Europe and 36 larger lakes in the United States.

Francie McAlinden’s marathon swim was documented by fellow swimmers. Their website is www.wildswim.ie.

——— ———

Francie McAlinden in Lough Neagh shows a message in memory of his late grandson Oran written on his arm, on behalf of whom he did the long distance swim. ©MAC Visual Media - Picture by Paul McCambridge/Wildswim.ie

