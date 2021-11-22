Met Office say this week’s weather will be ‘shock to the system’ as temperatures drop to -4C - 70mph gales and possible snow forecast for next weekend

Meteorologist Steven Keates said the temperatures are “a shock to the system” for many after “a pretty mild Autumn”.

“The temperatures are not desperately cold in the great scheme of things, but because we have had such mild weather it is a shock,” he added.

“Now people are desperately looking for their de-icers.”

Mr Keates said temperatures plunged to -4.2C in Katesbridge last night, but other than that it was -1.9 in Castlederg and other areas were not as cold.

“Most nights this week have the scope for a touch of frost - so it is worthwhile keeping the ice scrapers at hand,” added Mr Keates.

“This week is a mixed bag - with high pressure making it quite a nice day today.

“But there will be more cloud around tomorrow.

High winds are on the way later this week, the Met Office has warned

“There will be a cold front coming down from the north west on Wednesday morning, but will be gone by lunchtime.

“Thursday will be windy with coastal showers and it will be a cold wind.”

The meteorologist added that the “bigger concern is at the end of the week” where 70mph winds or gales could come in from the north.

He said this will last from Friday into Saturday and “whilst there are no warnings out for this yet, there certainly will be”.

He added that the “cold northerly winds potentially carry a risk of a little snow under the current thinking”.

“It would be a mix of sleet and wintry showers.

“And it looks like the that pattern will keep into the start of next week - unsettled and changeable.”

He added there “could be” snow in store for Christmas as the “second half of December “will have changeable weather”.

“It is a question of watch this space - it is too far forward to put anything strong on it. For the UK as a whole the second half of December will have changeable weather. “

