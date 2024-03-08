Methodist cleric is appointed as a new St Anne's cathedral canon
Belfast Methodist cleric the Rev Dr Janet Unsworth has been appointed as an ecumenical canon at St Anne's Church of Ireland cathedral in the city.
As a canon, she becomes part of the cathedral chapter, the oversight body which works with Dean Stephen Forde to support and develop its ministry to the city and beyond.
Janet is currently director of the ministries' team of the Methodist Church in Ireland, based at Edgehill House, Belfast, with responsibility for the leadership and oversight of ordained and lay Methodist ministries.