Michael Laverty inundated with race truck driver applications for European GP season

Michael Laverty has been inundated with more than 1,000 applications from racing enthusiasts, just hours after he advertised a driving job vacancy online.
By Mark Rainey
Published 3rd May 2024, 10:11 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 10:13 BST
MotoGP racer Michael Laverty. TwitterMotoGP racer Michael Laverty. Twitter
MotoGP racer Michael Laverty. Twitter

The former MotoGP racer fromToomebridge runs three race teams and requires a driver for an impressive-looking Scania HGV race support vehicle.

He said the successful candidate will also be required to help out with paddock hospitality and other behind the scenes duties for the coming season – but he won’t be able to respond to all applicants due to the overwhelming response.

In a social media message on Thursday evening, Laverty said: “I’m looking for a new truck driver for our GP team.

"The role is to drive the race truck then assist in hospitality and other jobs during the European GP’s.

"If interested please drop me an email to [email protected]. The truck is a new Scania S560 and a beauty to drive.”

Early on Friday morning, Lavery revealed the level of interest in what could be the dream job for a racing aficionado.

“Thanks for all the interest in our truck driver role, I’ve had over 1000 applicants since I posted the position yesterday.”

"I’m working my way through the emails and messages picking out those best suited. Apologies I won’t be able to reply to everyone.”

