Michael Morgan: Heartbreaking scenes at funeral for 'young man who had just crossed the threshold into adult years and had a whole life before him’ - granny died yesterday adding extra trauma for grieving family

Michael Morgan - Coalisland page

And his family suffered another blow yesterday morning when his grandmother Margaret Fox also passed away.

Addressing mourners, Parish Priest, Father Eugene O'Neill in St Mary and Joseph’s Church, Brackaville, said that Michael, who was in his early 20s "had a smile that could cheer us all'.

"He had the time to give to other people or just make other people feel special and feel for a few moments that you were part of his day," he told mourners.

Funeral Mass for Michael Morgan

He added that Michael could be commended "for being one of those true prophets of kindness and goodness in this world".

He added that Michael had been very happy to leave school and get a job in Newells Stores and had "just crossed the threshold into adult years and had a whole life before him".

Referring to the large number of deaths in the community in recent times, Rev O'Neill added that "somehow there seems an extra sadness as we say goodbye to one of life's truly good souls, blessed with a gentleness that was so charming, blessed with a smile that warmed the heart and made anyone he met feel happy too".

"The most important thing to do today is to honour Michael for being a young gentleman who showed the best face of youth in our place in the world," he added.

Michael's grandmother was also prayed for during the service.

Michael became unwell on Monday while at work at Newell Stores in the village.

A post in Newell Stores, Dungannon and Coalisland on July 4 said 'COALISLAND STORE CLOSED Due to unforeseen circumstances our Coalisland branch will be closed today. Open again tomorrow morning 5th July.'

Customers of the store tell of their disbelief - one said: "Michael was a lovely lad and I have nothing but fond memories of him from my time in Newell Stores, my condolences to his family and friends at this sad time and to all his colleagues in Newell Stores, he will be sorely missed, may he rest in peace."

Another said: "Thinking of you all in Newell Stores his smile and pleasant manner will be missed R.I.P Michael."

A post from Edendork GAC said: "Edendork GAC is shocked and saddened to hear of the sudden passing of young Michael Morgan who died suddenly this morning.

"Michael was the much loved son of late Yvonne Fox, Patrick Morgan, brother of Liam, Cathy, Fionnula, Shannon, Martin and Ciara and Grandson of Brian and Margaret Fox (Creenagh).

"A Naomh Maolmhaodhóg guigh air."

And a post on the Who Grew up around Coalisland Facebook page says: "Can we please take a moment of your time to share your condolences with the Morgan-Fox family on the unexpected death of their beloved son Michael Morgan who passed away suddenly this morning.

"Son of late Yvonne fox, Patrick Morgan and brother of Liam, Cathy, Fionnula, Shannon. Martin and Ciara. May he rest in peace."

A post from Coalisland Training Services Ltd said: "Heartbreaking and shocking news about our ex trainee Michael Morgan. A friendly young man RIP.