A Cliftonville chaplain will lead the funeral service tomorrow in Newcastle upon Tyrne for the club's former defender Michael Newyberry, after his sudden death last month, aged 27.

The football family across Northern Ireland and beyond was rocked on 30 December when news broke that the highly regarded player died on his birthday.

The English defender joined Cliftonville in the summer and made 25 appearances for the Reds. He started his career with hometown club Newcastle United and also played for a time in Iceland before he joined Linfield in 2021.

Cliftonville Chairman Kieran Harding told the News Letter that one of the club's chaplains, David Burke, would be conducting the funeral service tomorrow in Newcastle Upon Tyne

Cliftonville announced the sudden death of their 'remarkable' defender Michael Newberry on 30 December. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

"He's been over and back with the family over the past couple of weeks, so he's got two very close to them," Mr Harding added.

(In November the club issued a statement congratulating Mr Burke following his induction as Pastor of the North Belfast Christian Fellowship.)

With Michael having played for both rival Belfast clubs - Linfield and Cliftonville - management and players from both institutions travelled together on the same flight from Belfast to Newcastle today afternoon to stay in the same hotel for the funeral.

"I guess that's a measure of the relationship that there's been between Linfield and Cliftonville over the past number of years, but particularly in relation to these tragic circumstances," Mr Harding said.

Cliftonville FC chaplain David Burke will lead the funeral service for Reds defender Michael Newberry. Photo: Cliftonville Facebook

He said that around 10 people from the club were travelling to the funeral.

Linfield Chairman Roy McGivern told the News Letter that the Linfield delegation will include manager David Healy and other key staff and players.

"It is such sad circumstances that we gather tomorrow, but I know both we and Cliftonvillge will be in full solidarity with Michael's family and do our best to support them in the weeks and months ahead,” he said.

Linfield fans can visit Windsor Park from 10-5 o’clock today to leave flowers and personal tributes to Michael at the home dugout.