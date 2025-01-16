Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The funeral of much-loved former Linfield and Cliftonville defender Michael Newberry has heard that young men are being impacted by "the lie" that they don't matter—but that it's "worth screaming from the rooftops" that they do.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland football was rocked on 30 December when news broke that the much loved 27-year-old player had died on his birthday. He started his career with Newcastle United and went on to play for Linfield and Cliftonville.

Cliftonville Chaplain David Burke, also pastor of North Belfast Christian Fellowship, conducted his funeral at a city council chapel yesterday in Newcastle upon Tyne.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the service began, the song 'You Are My Sunshine' played, with an enormous white wreath at the front that said, simply, "SON."

Mr. Burke told the "enormous crowd" that he understood they were experiencing a wide range of emotions. "There is awful pain and grief that Michael is no longer with us.

"There is true sorrow and sadness, there is shock and disbelief that we are actually standing here at Michael's funeral service. There is confusion and even anger at his tragic loss.

"And yet, mixed with all of these, there is gratitude. There’s a real sense of thankfulness for Michael’s life and for the absolute privilege of knowing him."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He mentioned that those grieving most were Michael's family: Michael senior, his mother Maureen and her partner Richard, and Michael's siblings Adrian, Matthew, Kyle, and Michaela.

Michael Newberry (right) celebrates after Linfield's Jimmy Callacher (left) scored during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Thursday July 22, 2021.

Then, he urged anyone struggling with mental health to seek help, adding: "There are people here today who love you."

After he read Psalm 23, Michael’s siblings Michaela and Adrian read tributes, supporting each other as their voices broke.

Then a song of reflection was played, 'Lost Without You' by Freya Ridings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr. Burke went on to recount his favourite memory of Michael, which caused peals of laughter across the chapel.

Cliftonville announced the sudden death of their 'remarkable' defender Michael Newberry on 30 December. (Photo by Stephen Hamilton/Inpho)

Several months ago the pastor brought his four-year-old son Finn to watch Cliftonville training.

As the players ran out, Michael picked Finn up and "ran along the length of the pitch with him, and dumped him in a big blue bin".

His son was left laughing hysterically, "but not as hysterically as Michael was”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pastor said that since the awful news on 30 December, "there's been this horrible feeling in our gut that life has been stolen away”.

Linfield's Niall Quinn (left) and Michael Newberry celebrate after the final whistle during the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round, first leg match at Windsor Park, Belfast. Picture date: Thursday July 22, 2021.

Turning to his Bible, the pastor said he had identified the thief: "There's an enemy called the devil, and his ultimate aim is that he wants to kill life, to steal life, to destroy life."

But his core message was that "life is valuable".

He added: "Do you know in 2025, it's worth screaming from the rooftops that life is incredibly precious? Because there’s a lie going around from our enemy—that one who wants to steal and kill and destroy, that one who is the father of lies—and it’s a lie that has impacted our young men especially.

"It’s a lie that says your life doesn’t matter, or you’re not important, or you’re not valuable. And it’s a lie that comes straight from the pit of hell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What we need to hear this morning is what God says: 'I’ve created you in my image, and every single human life is precious in my sight. He has made us to know Him, to be in a relationship with Him.'"

He continued that help comes from "a God who gets you—a God who has seen His own Son die” and that “as He rose [from the grave], we too can rise and live with Him forever."

Mr. Burke then invited all mourners to a reception at St. James’ Park, home of Newcastle United, for refreshments and "speeches and memories" about Michael.

As the funeral concluded, the song 'See You Again' by Wiz Khalifa was played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also yesterday, Linfield fans were able to pay tribute to their former player at Windsor Park.

The ground was opened from 10am to 5pm to allow people to place flowers and tributes in the home dugout.

• Anyone heeding help can call Links Counselling Service 028 3834 2825; Christians Against Poverty UK www.capuk.org; Samaritans 116 123, Lifeline - 0808 808 8000