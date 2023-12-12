Watch more of our videos on Shots!

His death notice on P J Dallat & Sons Funeral Directors says that Michael died on December 11 and is “a much loved son of Ann and the late Kevin, adored father to Caolan and cherished cousin, nephew & friend to so many”.

His funeral will be held on December 14 in St. Patrick’s & St. Brigid’s Church, Ballycastle at 10am with interment afterwards in St. Olcans Cemetery, Armoy.

The death notice adds that the ‘Requiem Mass can be viewed online at Ballycastleparish.com’

SDLP Deputy Mayor councillor Margaret Anne McKillop offered her condolences to the family and friends of Michael Scally.

Mr Scally, who was from the Ballycastle area, died following a collision in the Armoy area at the weekend.

Councillor McKillop said: “I’d like to offer my condolences to the family and friends of Michael Scally following his tragic death at the weekend.

"It is never easy to lose a loved one, particularly in circumstances like these and my heart goes out to them.

“Mr Scally was from the Ballycastle area and I know that the community will be reeling from his death at such a young age.

"This is a tight-knit area and people here will support the Scally family in any way they can as they come to terms with their loss.”

Another post on social media says: ‘My friend Michael…there so many memories that go so far back, it feels like we should be well into our 40s.

‘Wild times, good times, family times, hard times.…but over the years our lads have been solid and no matter who is where, we’re all still in touch and check each others still good. You will be painfully missed my friend. May you rest in peace my old mate’.

Other messages add: “Absolutely devastated,can't believe it, thinking of aunty Ann at this sad time also for his son Caolin, RIP Michael my wee cousin,you will be missed by many xx”, “We are Devastated to hear the Sad News about Michael, Our thoughts and Prayers are with Caolan, Ciara, Jamie Lee and Ann and Entire Family Circle, May he Rest in Peace”, “Such heartbreaking news .So sorry for your precious loss Ann. Thoughts and prayers with you and his wee son at this very sad time” and “