Milestone for Belfast as 1,000th cruise ship arrives since 1996

Michael Robinson Port Director at Belfast Harbour, Captain Stephen Howarth and Gerry Lennon, CEO of Visit Belfast

It comes 25 years after the celebrated arrival of the ‘Berlin’ – the first cruise ship to arrive into Belfast in 1996.

It was to be start of what has been a huge success story for tourism in Northern Ireland, with cruise calls growing year on year, welcoming an incredible 1.7m visitors in a quarter of a century.

Michael Robinson, port director of Belfast Harbour, said: “The development of Belfast and the wider region as a cruise destination has been a major success story for Northern Ireland’s tourism sector and has involved a number of key partners working together. As the economy recovers from the pandemic we have been delighted to start welcoming cruise ships back to the city and we look forward to the number of calls increasing again next year.