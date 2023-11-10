​Military veterans living in Northern Ireland face a range of barriers to care, leading to an increased risk of PTSD, researchers have found.

The School of Psychology at Queen’s analysed data from 657 NI veterans and found that there are many barriers preventing veterans from seeking help.

A lack of access to, or the availability of, services is said to be a factor, along with a number of others, including stigma, a lack of faith in our mental health provision, and “negative beliefs about themselves” if they seek help.

According to the study, many veterans prefer not to disclose their veteran status due to concerns around their personal security.

Northern Ireland's first Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan

Analysis showed that an increased number of traumatic event exposures, and increased barriers to care, predicted higher amounts of PTSD symptoms.

The researchers found that the more trauma a veteran experienced, and the more barriers there are preventing them from seeking care, the worse their mental health was likely to be.

Dr Eric Spikol said: “Previous research exploring PTSD in veterans in NI found that 36.8% of the study sample were experiencing probable PTSD, which is higher than rates reported in studies of veterans residing in other parts of the UK.

“Our research is the first to examine the effects of barriers to care on PTSD in NI veterans, and these findings show an urgent need for increased support and care resources. Anti-stigma mental health awareness campaigns would help to reduce stigma barriers in both the NI veteran and civilian population."