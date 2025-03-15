Minister announces partnership with historical institutions of Washington

Gordon Lyons in Washington with the copy of the early 1776 News Letter edition, reporting the Declaration of Independence, which he presented to the Smithsonian Institution

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has announced a partnership with Washington's historical institutions to uncover and tell stories of shared history.

During a visit to the Library of Congress in the US capital, Mr Lyons outlined the project to develop a collection of archive documents supported by an archive research placement from the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI).

He said: "As keeper of the records of Northern Ireland , I recognise this fantastic opportunity to have one of our PRONI archivists working in Washington to identify, record and bring together a collection of archive documents that showcase the strong influence that people from Ulster had in shaping America.”

Last week, Mr Lyons presented a 1776 copy of this newspaper, the world’s oldest English language daily publication, that reported the American Declaration of Independent to the Smithsonian Institution, a group of museums, education and research centres, created in the 1840s by the US government "for the increase and diffusion of knowledge"

Mr Lyons said of the planned new collection: "I am also keen our shared partnership will provide the opportunity to secure original historical documents for loan and display.

"Our shared stories are important and this two-month placement will help illuminate the influence and impact our local ancestors had in shaping the cultural, economic and political landscapes of modern America."