Minute’s silence and tribute at Down Rally for motorsport legend Paddy Hopkirk

The event organisers held a minute’s silence with competitors at the drivers’ briefing which took place before the start of the event.

A tribute to Belfast-born Hopkirk had preceded the one minute’s silence with all of the event’s senior officials, as well as drivers and co-drivers, present.

Hopkirk passed away peacefully at Stoke Mandeville Hospital in Buckinghamshire on Thursday at the age of 89.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

50th Anniversary celebrating Paddy's famous Monte Carlo victory in 1964. Credit: Brian Little/Presseye

He secured enduring fame by winning the 1964 Monte Carlo Rally and served as president of the BRDC, which owns Silverstone, for two years.

Northern Irishman Hopkirk was at the helm of the BRDC as Silverstone negotiated a new five-year deal with Formula One’s owners’ Liberty Media in 2019.

He rose to prominence driving Minis and his career highlight arrived when he triumphed in Monte Carlo 58 years ago.

Hopkirk, who was awarded an MBE in 2016, is survived by his wife Jennifer, whom he married in 1967, and children Katie, Patrick and William.