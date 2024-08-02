Miss NI Hannah Johns from Dromore, Co Down

"It was surreal. I didn’t think think it was actually my name that was called out. Honestly, it was a dream. It was an experience that’s hard to describe."

Now more than two months in the coveted role, Hannah, a 24-year-old renal nurse from Dromore, said life has been busy since she took over the Miss NI crown from Kaitlyn Clarke.

“There’s been a lot of adjustment between work and all my commitments. It’s been good. Very busy, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

Hannah as a child being held by her dad, former Irish rugby star Paddy Johns, and with her mum, Kirstie, identical twin Megan, sister, Emily, and brother, Chris

The beauty queen comes from a well-known sporting family. Her father is Paddy Johns, the former Irish rugby star and her brother is Linfield goalkeeper Chris Johns, and Hannah believes she inherited the competitive gene.

"I would say that I am competitive, it’s my just my nature. I’m always striving for the best for myself. I think that comes from being from a sporty family. We are always pushing ourselves and have always been told to push ourselves as much as we can, because without pushing yourself you can’t grow as a person, that’s what we’ve been taught growing up. I am grateful for that advice.”

The former Lurgan College student also enjoys sport and keeping fit.

"I was always trying every sport under the sun. I was very big into hockey growing up. I’m not playing hockey anymore, I just haven’t had time to join a club. I do play tennis and badminton and go to the gym and go running. I try to stay as physically fit as I can."

Hannah Johns, right, with her twin sister Megan

But growing up, Hannah said she never had any aspirations to be a beauty queen.

"It was a recent consideration. A friend in work introduced me to Miss NI and she was the one who pushed me to apply for it.

“Initially, I didn’t know much about it, but I researched it before applying and I thought it would be a great platform to boost my confidence as well as doing some good for charities and things that are close and dear to my heart.”

She said her family are all very proud of her achievement, and none more so than her identical twin sister Megan.

Miss NI Hannah Johns with her dad, former Irish rugby star, Paddy Johns

“When I won she was elated. She was more happy than even I was. It’s so nice to have someone that is there for you and supports you the way she does. She’s lovely.”

And Hannah said she loves having a twin.

“It’s like having a best friend. We are very close. It’s a relationship like no other. It’s hard to describe, because you feel you are never really apart and you always know what each other’s thinking and it’s lovely to have that comfort.

"I’ve got a very close relationship with my older sister Emily as well, who lives in Canada, but it’s a different relationship.”

As a renal nurse working at the Royal Victoria Hospital and Belfast City Hospital, one of the causes close to Hannah's heart is raising awareness of kidney disease.

"I am currently an ambassador for the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund. As a junior nurse I really want to try to help the renal services in Northern Ireland and I really think the best way to do that is to focus on research.

“It’s (kidney disease) a really prevalent issue in our society now and it’s the 10th biggest killer worldwide and by 2040 it will be the fifth biggest killer, so it’s not going away and it’s going to get worse, so I really want to highlight that throughout my year and try to bring awareness to it, so I am glad to be given this opportunity to do so.”

Indeed, Hannah was part of a relay team running this year’s Belfast marathon in aid of kidney research.

She works primarily in adult services and has experience in transplant, dialysis and nephrology, and said she was always drawn towards nursing.

"I just love working in renal services. I am a very caring person so I have always gravitated towards those type of jobs. My uncles are nurses and my mum was a physiotherapist, my dad’s a dentist, so we are all quite medical. Nursing is the perfect fit for me, so that’s why I followed that path.”

Hannah is excited about representing Northern Ireland at the 2025 Miss World competition, although no date or location has been released yet.

“I think the whole competition is about empowering women and their charitable work, their successes and their talents. It’s a great way to boost their own personal attributes as well as the things that they are interested in.

“A lot of the focus on Miss World is beauty with a purpose. I am going to working alongside my two charities, Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund and NI Hospice. It’s really about trying to raise awareness and funding towards both of those charities. I’m excited because there’s a few things coming up.”

In terms of her appearance, Hannah, who is 5ft 7in with long blonde hair and blue eyes, says she does “high maintenance things to stay low maintenance”, including paying close attention to her skin with moisturiser and SPFs to avoid sun damage.

With a packed schedule for the next few months, Hannah, who is half Canadian, will be forgoing her usual trip to Canada this summer, to focus on the lead up to Miss World.