Missing: Growing concern for teenage boy (14)

The boy, who is aged just 14, has gone missing from the Lurgan area.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are growing concerned for the whereabouts of Callum Devlin- 14 years of age from the Lurgan area.

“Callum has been missing since 1pm on 7/6/21.

Callum Devlin.

“If you have any information please contact police on 101 quoting CC2527 of 7/6/21”

