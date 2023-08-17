Anyone who may know of the whereabouts or who may have any information which could assist police with their inquiries is asked to contact police
If you know the whereabouts of or have any information relating to any of the listed missing persons please contact PSNI on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport
1. Dean Patton
Missing from 25 July 2012: Dean Patton is described as 24 years old (at the time of going missing), approximately 6’1” tall, slim to medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. It should be noted that Dean had not had access to regular medication, and therefore may not be aware of his own identity. Last seen: In the Dunluce area of Portrush close to his home on Eglinton Lane. There are several confirmed sightings of him in this area throughout Wednesday 25 July 2012. Reference number: 770 of 25 July 2012. Photo: PSNI
2. Azzedine Ben Moradi
Missing from 1 December 2006: Aliases: Azzedine Morandi, Azzedine Saber and Azzedine Sabar Moradi: Azzedine Ben Moradi is described as being 16 years old (at the time of going missing), 5’8” tall, medium build, swarthy complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. His place of birth is thought to be Morocco and he is of French/Moroccan nationality. Azzedine Ben Moradi arrived in Belfast, via Dublin, in November 2006. Last seen: In the vicinity of Cliftonpark Avenue, Belfast on 1 December 2006. Reference number: 922 of 2 December 2006. Photo: PSNI
3. Alexander Carson
Missing from 1 January 1990: Alexander Carson is described as being 40 years old (at the time of going missing), 5’10” tall, stocky build, swarthy complexion, greying hair, and has a speech impediment. He was last known to be wearing a blue anorak, grey trousers, and black and white trainers. Alexander Carson left home to go a friend’s house, but never arrived there. Last seen: Ferris Avenue, Larne. Reference number: RM12034522 Photo: PSNI
4. John O’Hara
Missing from 2 January 1994: John O’Hara is described as being 31 years old (at the time of going missing), 6 feet tall, stocky build, pale complexion, dark greying hair and blue eyes. John O’Hara was last known to be wearing a navy ‘Parka’ type jacket with a hood, blue flannel trousers, and dark shoes. Last seen: Leaving his home address in the Limavady area. Reference number: RM16029062 Photo: PSNI