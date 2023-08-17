1 . Dean Patton

Missing from 25 July 2012: Dean Patton is described as 24 years old (at the time of going missing), approximately 6’1” tall, slim to medium build, short black hair and brown eyes. It should be noted that Dean had not had access to regular medication, and therefore may not be aware of his own identity. Last seen: In the Dunluce area of Portrush close to his home on Eglinton Lane. There are several confirmed sightings of him in this area throughout Wednesday 25 July 2012. Reference number: 770 of 25 July 2012. Photo: PSNI