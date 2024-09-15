Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland has told of his delight after he officially opened a brand-new purpose-built church in Co Kildare at the weekend.

Right Rev Dr Richard Murray said it had been “a wonderful and encouraging day" on Saturday as he attended the opening of a new church building for one of the denomination's youngest congregations, Maynooth Community Church (MCC).

Over the years, many Presbyterian churches have been renovated, extended, and rebuilt. More recently new church buildings have been built in existing locations in Kilkenny, Drogheda and Mullingar. This is the first time, however, that a brand-new congregation has opened its own purpose-built building in what is now the Republic of Ireland, since Arklow Presbyterian Church in 1915.

MCC began life when a small group of people, mainly from Lucan Presbyterian Church, started meeting to study the Bible together in September 2002.

Presbyterian Moderator, Dr Richard Murray, replants the tree originally planted at the 2023 sod-cutting by his predecessor, Dr John Kirkpatrick, during the official opening celebrations of Maynooth Community Church

In November 2007, MCC was formally constituted as a congregation of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, with Rev Dr Keith McCrory – who led the project from its beginning – formally installed as its inaugural minister.

Over the last 17 years, the congregation has had a number of temporary homes - but now it has a place they can call their own.

At a total cost of €4.5million, building started on the 3.2 acre greenfield site opposite the new Tesco shopping park in April of last year.

Dr McCrory, who leads a 140-strong church family, said: “Looking back on the journey that we have travelled, the ups and downs, the tears and setbacks along the way, one thing has remained so tangibly constant, and that has been God’s amazing grace and His faithfulness. It really has been a miraculous journey."

Maynooth Community Church, one of PCI’s newest congregations and the first brand-new congregation which has opened its own purpose-built building in what is now the Republic of Ireland, since Arklow Presbyterian Church in 1915

Dr McCrory said having a permanent presence in Maynooth would create a greater capacity for gathering and ministry.

“It would also increase our witness, and contribute to the availability of social space in the town, which the community so badly needs. I have had a number of inquiries from various local groups to see if they could use it already,” Dr McCrory said.

The Londonderry-born minister continued: “I am still looking around the building in amazement. God has been so good, as have our members who have given sacrificially for over 10 years, our other donors and PCI through the Council for Mission in Ireland. The prayers and support of so many people and congregations across the denomination, not least Lucan, our parent church, and its minister at the time, Dr Trevor Morrow, have made such a difference."

On Saturday, Dr Richard Murray dedicated and officially opened the church building in front of guests from Dáil Éireann, Kildare County Council and Maynooth Community Council. Local churches, including the Church of Ireland and Roman Catholic Church (both dedicated to St Mary), along with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, were also present.

Presbyterian Moderator, Dr Richard Murray (left), with the minister of Maynooth Community Church, Rev Dr Keith McCrory, at the official opening celebrations on Saturday. Photo: PCI/Jamie Trimble