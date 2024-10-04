Moderator set to visit birthplace of Irish Presbyterianism in Co Antrim at beginning of week-long tour

The moderator's tour consists of a range of civic, community and church engagements, which will see him preach in the mornings and evenings in different congregations

​A Presbyterian moderator has many duties, and some of the most important they undertake during their year in office are the four tours of the 19 regional presbyteries. This will be Dr

Murray’s first.

Established in 1642 by Scottish Presbyterian migrants to Ulster, Carrickfergus presbytery is the oldest, and is made up of 19 congregations, one of which is Ballycarry, which dates back to 1613. Dr Murray opens his tour, preaching at Sunday morning service in the loughshore-located meeting house.

“Carrickfergus presbytery is ‘the mothership’ of Irish Presbyterianism, given it was the first presbytery and this will be an opportunity to see the work that congregations are doing on the ground in local communities, and get a feel for this part of east Antrim," said Dr Murray.

From the Belfast Loughshore through Islandmagee and on to the beginning of the Antrim coast road, Carriskfergus presbytery moves inland and includes the towns of Ballyclare, Carrickfergus and Larne, with several significant villages and townlands. As one of PCI’s regional bodies, the presbytery consists of ministers and elders who are drawn from local congregations, and other ministries who oversee the local church.

The moderator's tour consists of a range of civic, community and church engagements, which will see him preach in the mornings and evenings in different congregations. Tomorrow, Dr Murray will also conduct a service in Ballynure church, and on Sunday morning (October 13) in Ballyclare, with united worship at Gardenmore church in in Larne that evening, for local congregations in the town.

Over the week, 30 different events are planned. “I am looking forward to meeting people in the community who are working and serving in different ways, especially in local schools, foodbanks, businesses, policing and politics.

"With the North Channel running along the presbytery’s eastern edge, I am also looking

forward to visiting Larne harbour and, in their 200th anniversary year, the RNLI’s lifeboat

station and meeting their crew,” said Dr Murray.

The moderator added: “While there are a number of civic elements to the tour, primary focus is pastoral; encouraging our congregations. Spending a time of fellowship and prayer in three separate meetings across the week with their ministers will also be a highlight. We have 15 active ministers and assistant ministers serving in the presbytery."

Speaking at the various Sunday services, Dr Murray will take as his theme ‘Mighty to Save’.

Presbytery clerk and minister of First Larne Presbyterian church Rev Dr Colin McClure, helped to organise the tour. “It will be a packed schedule for the moderator, which

will see him meet many people who contribute to local community life and well-being.