'Monumental dander' raises £5k and counting for Pretty 'n Pink breast cancer charity

Pictured L-R at the Knockagh monument are Debbie Williams, Paul Conn, outgoing MEA Mayor Peter Johnston, Bobby McWilliams, Lillian McWilliams, Harry Porter, and Carley McWilliams.

Bobby McWilliams took on the 'monumental dander' from Scrabo Tower, Newtownards to the Knockagh monument near Greenisland on May 30.

The 72-year-old, from the Oaklands area, was inspired to support the charity after his daughter, Carley, was diagnosed with breast cancer last Christmas at just 41 years of age.

“Having undergone successful surgery, she is now nearing the end of her radiotherapy treatment,” Mr McWilliams wrote on fundraising site, JustGiving.

Carley McWilliams, Carl Frampton MBE, Bobby McWilliams, and Leanne Rooney (Pretty 'n Pink).

Completed in 22 degree heat, Mr McWilliams’ trek was supported along the way by a number of well wishers. His daughter, Carley said: “We had stations throughout his route with family and friends cheering him along the way.

“Carl Frampton, his nephew, met him along the Shore Road to support him. The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim welcomed him at the Knockagh, which was a lovely surprise for him.”

Mr McWilliams has raised over £5,200 for Pretty 'n Pink with the challenge; donations can still be made on JustGiving.

Northern Ireland's only breast cancer charity, Pretty 'n Pink carry out vital work raising awareness and supporting those affected with breast cancer.

Mr McWilliams (right) has raised over 5000 so far.

Support from family and friends.

With outgoing MEA Mayor, Cllr Peter Johnston.