More changes at No 10 as Johnson plays down reports of Sunak rift

The prime minister moved an ally of his wife Carrie Johnson out of No 10 and is expected to make further changes in an effort to secure his own position in the face of Tory discontent over the partygate row.

Meanwhile, he insisted he had no doubts about the chancellor’s loyalty amid speculation that Mr Sunak is positioning himself for a leadership bid.

Mr Johnson was joined by Mr Sunak for a visit to a hospital in Kent to mark an announcement on cancer waiting time targets.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson (left) and Chancellor Rishi Sunak during a visit to the Kent Oncology Centre at Maidstone Hospital in Kent. Picture date: Monday February 7, 2022.

But the Daily Telegraph reported that the Treasury had held up plans to clear the NHS backlog because of concerns over value for money.

It follows Mr Sunak publicly distancing himself from the prime minister’s attack on Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer over the Jimmy Savile case.

Asked if he ever worries Mr Sunak might be after his job, Mr Johnson said: “I think that what we’re doing is working together across the whole of government to fix the Covid backlogs which, believe me, is a massive priority for us, for everybody in the country.”

Pressed on whether he has doubts about the chancellor’s loyalty, Mr Johnson said: “Absolutely not.”

He added: “Everybody in No 10 and the Treasury are working together in harmony to deal with the big problems that the country faces and clearing the Covid backlogs.”

In other developments:

l Special advisor Henry Newman, a friend of Carrie Johnson’s, left No 10 for a role at Michael Gove’s Levelling Up Department in a “mutually agreed decision with the prime minister”;

l Health Secretary Sajid Javid said attacks aimed at Mrs Johnson were misogynistic, “very undignified and very unfair”;

l New No 10 communications chief Guto Harri said the prime minister sang Gloria Gaynor hit ‘I Will Survive’ with him after he joined the Downing Street operation;

l New policy director Andrew Griffiths said voters wanted the Tories to “return rapidly to the point when we can cut taxes”.

Further personnel changes are expected in the coming days in No 10.

Mr Johnson said: “I think what people want is for the government to focus, not on stuff going on at Westminster, but to focus on life … beyond Westminster, and to focus on the needs of the country. And that is what we’re doing.”

The Times reported Mr Johnson was hoping to announce the appointment of Dame Emily Lawson as the new permanent secretary in No 10 this week.