More like business as usual as Queen returns to Windsor

The date of the service of thanksgiving for the Duke of Edinburgh has also been announced – March 29 – which the Queen hopes to attend at Westminster Abbey.

A number of significant events in the Queen’s diary have been made public, a move that follows a reception at Sandringham at the weekend where she looked relaxed and well after a health scare in recent months.

The 95-year-old Queen was advised to undertake light duties after a night in hospital last autumn, and it is likely she will still be mindful of the advice.

Queen Elizabeth II looks at a fan as she views a display of memorabilia from her Golden and Platinum Jubilees in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle

But at the weekend the Queen held her largest in-person public engagement since then, welcoming members of the Sandringham community to her Norfolk home to celebrate the Jubilee.

She used a walking stick but looked well, moved freely and clearly enjoyed meeting former Sandringham estate workers, charity volunteers and colleagues from the Sandringham branch of the Women’s Institute.

Earlier the Queen flew by helicopter back to Windsor Castle and on March 2 hopes to attend a diplomatic reception there.

Less than two weeks later she plans to attend the annual Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14.

A source said: “In addition, her majesty will be resuming her normal duties of audiences, credentials and privy council meetings, continuing to mix both virtual and in-person events.”

The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations began in earnest with a bang yesterday, as gun salutes were fired across the country to mark her 70-year reign.

At noon a 21-gun salute was held at Hillsborough Castle. The guns were fired by 106 Battery, Royal Artillery, with assistance from Queen’s University Officers’ Training Corps (QUOTC) and the salute was taken by Mr David McCorkell, the Lord Lieutenant of Co Antrim. The ceremony took place a day after February 6, Accession Day, when Princess Elizabeth became Queen Elizabeth II, as the anniversary fell on a Sunday.

Events will be held over the coming year in honour of the Queen, who at the weekend renewed her 1947 pledge to the nation and Commonwealth “that my life will always be devoted to your service”.