​More than 3,000 people were following the livestream of Chloe Mitchell’s funeral yesterday, which relayed the service at her home and the procession to the cemetery.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 17:14 BST
Chloe Mitchell's sisters Kirstie (left) and Nadine carry a wreath in front of her coffin as it is carried along Larne Street, in Ballymena. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA WireChloe Mitchell's sisters Kirstie (left) and Nadine carry a wreath in front of her coffin as it is carried along Larne Street, in Ballymena. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire
Chloe Mitchell's sisters Kirstie (left) and Nadine carry a wreath in front of her coffin as it is carried along Larne Street, in Ballymena. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Comments – more than 700 of them – came flooding in to the Facebook page of Alan Francey Funeral Services as emotions ran high.

Michelle McAleese posted: “Thinking of you all… may you take some comfort knowing the whole town is behind you for justice for her.”

Nicola Stephens said: “Rest in paradise – beautiful thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family at this heartbreaking time.”

Chloe Mitchell's funeral took place on Thursday in BallymenaChloe Mitchell's funeral took place on Thursday in Ballymena
Chloe Mitchell's funeral took place on Thursday in Ballymena
Tracey Foster wrote: “So sorry for the loss of Chloe, sending George and Georgina (Chloe’s parents) and family my love and prayers.”

Caroline McKeown said: “Heartfelt condolences to all the family, sending love and hugs xxx.”

Patrick Long wrote: “Thinking of the entire family circle at this most difficult time. RIP CHLOE #forever21.”

Phoebe McDonald commented: “Praying that Chloe's family know the presence and consolation of Christ at this incredibly difficult time. May Chloe rest in peace."

Emma Beggs said: “Rest in peace beautiful Chloe, praying that your family and friends have strength at this sad time. Forever 21.”

Summer Campbell said: “Forever young. Forever21. GBNF. You are missed by everyone Chlo. Thinking and sending love to the Mitchells. God only take the best. RIP Chloe doll.”

Clare McGarry commented: “No family should ever have to deal with something like this, it's just awful!”

Lillie May said: “The whole town is behind you all. Lets's get Chloe the real justice she deserves.”

