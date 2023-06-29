Chloe Mitchell's sisters Kirstie (left) and Nadine carry a wreath in front of her coffin as it is carried along Larne Street, in Ballymena. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Comments – more than 700 of them – came flooding in to the Facebook page of Alan Francey Funeral Services as emotions ran high.

Michelle McAleese posted: “Thinking of you all… may you take some comfort knowing the whole town is behind you for justice for her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nicola Stephens said: “Rest in paradise – beautiful thoughts and prayers go out to the whole family at this heartbreaking time.”

Chloe Mitchell's funeral took place on Thursday in Ballymena

Tracey Foster wrote: “So sorry for the loss of Chloe, sending George and Georgina (Chloe’s parents) and family my love and prayers.”

Caroline McKeown said: “Heartfelt condolences to all the family, sending love and hugs xxx.”

Patrick Long wrote: “Thinking of the entire family circle at this most difficult time. RIP CHLOE #forever21.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phoebe McDonald commented: “Praying that Chloe's family know the presence and consolation of Christ at this incredibly difficult time. May Chloe rest in peace."

Emma Beggs said: “Rest in peace beautiful Chloe, praying that your family and friends have strength at this sad time. Forever 21.”

Summer Campbell said: “Forever young. Forever21. GBNF. You are missed by everyone Chlo. Thinking and sending love to the Mitchells. God only take the best. RIP Chloe doll.”

Clare McGarry commented: “No family should ever have to deal with something like this, it's just awful!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad