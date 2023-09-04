News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
AEW fire CM Punk after backstage incident at London show
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets

More wall-to-wall sunshine today as Ulster swelters in 27.8 °C

According to the Met Office the mercury will rise to at least 24 °C in some areas of Northern Ireland today, however one reader recorded a temperature of 27.8 °C in the past hour.
By Gemma Murray
Published 4th Sep 2023, 08:25 BST
Updated 4th Sep 2023, 14:25 BST

Ulster folk are today basking in ‘long periods of unbroken sunshine’.

Forecasters in the Met Office said: "Feeling very warm with light winds. Maximum temperature 24 °C”.

Meanwhile tonight will be “a bright and warm evening but soon cooling off after dusk” with “a minimum temperature 11 °C”.

The great news continues tomorrow (Tuesday) where the temperature is also expected to reach 24 °C.

And the outlook for Wednesday to Friday is “a lot of dry weather with some sunshine and feeling warm” – but “a chance of a few showers on Thursday”.

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Aoibheann Maguire and Kate Welsh Photograph by Declan Roughan

1.

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Aoibheann Maguire and Kate Welsh Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Evie Doherty and Alex McFadzean Photograph by Declan Roughan

2.

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Evie Doherty and Alex McFadzean Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Katie Gibson and Daisy Fisher Photograph by Declan Roughan

3.

General view of members of the public in Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. (L-R) Katie Gibson and Daisy Fisher Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
General view of a squirrel n Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. Photograph by Declan Roughan

4.

General view of a squirrel n Botanic Gardens, Belfast this afternoon as the Northern Ireland experienced warm weather over the weekend. Photograph by Declan Roughan Photo: presseye

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:UlsterMet OfficeNorthern Ireland