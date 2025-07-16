Morelli's launches 'golf' flavoured ice cream as Open gets underway in Portrush

​Tourism Ireland has joined forces with family-owned, Northern Ireland ice cream brand Morelli's, to create an unusual new ice cream flavour to mark The Open at Portrush.

Available across its north coast shops, the novel new ice cream is flavoured simply as 'Golf'. A scoop of ice cream sitting on a cone, beautifully replicates a golf ball sitting on a tee.

Flavour-wise, much thought and debate went into how to encapsulate the sport on the tastebuds, and both brands believe they have found the perfect combination to sum up the sport and essence of the north coast...

The flavour: Morelli's have combined Wild Italian Mint with their championship winning 'Double Cream Vanilla' base (cCrowned Champion of Champions at the 2025 National Ice Cream competitions). This replicates the freshest air similar to that of which a golfer would breathe as they stood taking in the spectacular views from the 5th hole at Royal Portrush.

To represent the finely manicured fairways, a Ceremonial Grade Matcha tea has been added, and when combined with the Mint base, gives a lovely, fragrant aroma of cut grass.

A further nod to the North Coast can be found with a ripple of Sea Buckthorn flavoured sauce. Sea Buckthorn grows abundantly in the rough at Royal Portrush and along the coastline, adding another link to the famous course.

Morelli's has a long history of making ice cream, which began when Peter Morelli, one of nine brothers who left their Italian homeland by foot in the early 1900s in search of work, ended up setting up a cafe in Coleraine, famous for its fish and chips and home-made ice-cream from a recipe passed down by his father, Barbato.

Fast forward 115 years and the Morelli family are still making award-winning ice cream across Northern Ireland. With a knack for creating both classic and unusual yet always delicious flavours Morelli's were the perfect brand to conjure up the taste of golf in a scoop.

It is hoped the 'Golf' ice cream will be a big hit this summer.

Morelli's said: “When we were given the brief 'what does golf taste like', we were certainly faced with a challenge, but we love a challenge at Morelli's. We think this unique flavour perfectly encapsulates the sport in an ice cream and we can't wait for everyone to try it.”

Judith Cassidy, acting head of Great Britain, Tourism Ireland, said: “We wanted to do something fun and light-hearted to celebrate the golf, whilst also shining a light on Northern Ireland's seaside culture and love of ice cream or a ‘poke’ as some of the locals would call it.