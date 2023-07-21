The DVA Statistics Branch of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) findings show the agency conducted 84,589 full vehicle tests, 46% (26,482) above the five-year June average (58,107).

Private cars accounted for 81% (68,542) of all full vehicle tests conducted in June when the DVA also received 89,339 applications for a full vehicle test.

In May, the DVA conducted 82,158 full vehicle tests, 38% (22,773) above the five-year average for the month (59,385).

General view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

There are 15 test centres across Northern Ireland. DVA figures for full vehicle tests per centre during June – with the previous month in brackets - were as follows:

Armagh, 3,750 (4,002);

Ballymena, 5,229 (4,453);

Belfast (7,597);

Coleraine, 5,568 (5,401);

Cookstown, 5,658 (5,864);

Craigavon, 5,879 (5,476);

Downpatrick, 3,273 (3,685);

Enniskillen, 3,851 (3,608);

Larne, 3,818 (3,584);

Lisburn, 6,124 (6,138);

Mallusk, 6,585 (5,368);

Londonderry, 7,174 (7,239);

Newry, 5,408 (5,626);

Newtownards, 11,228 (10,926);

Omagh, 3,174 (3,174).

Meanwhile, the agency conducted 5,738 driving tests in June. This figure is 27% (1,202) higher than the five-year June average (4,536).

Private cars accounted for 81% (4,650) of all driving tests conducted last month.

In June 2023, the DVA received 6,114 applications for a driving test. It also conducted 7,428 theory tests, 24% higher than the five-year June average (5,992).

