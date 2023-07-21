News you can trust since 1737
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

MOT centres: Full vehicle test figures above June average for Northern Ireland

Almost 85,000 full vehicle tests were conducted last month in Northern Ireland by the Driver and Vehicle Agency (DVA), according to latest figures just released.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 21st Jul 2023, 18:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 18:27 BST

The DVA Statistics Branch of the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) findings show the agency conducted 84,589 full vehicle tests, 46% (26,482) above the five-year June average (58,107).

Private cars accounted for 81% (68,542) of all full vehicle tests conducted in June when the DVA also received 89,339 applications for a full vehicle test.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In May, the DVA conducted 82,158 full vehicle tests, 38% (22,773) above the five-year average for the month (59,385).

General view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEyeGeneral view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
General view of Mallusk Driver and Vehicle Agency testing centre. Picture by: Jonathan Porter/PressEye
Most Popular

There are 15 test centres across Northern Ireland. DVA figures for full vehicle tests per centre during June – with the previous month in brackets - were as follows:

  • Armagh, 3,750 (4,002);
  • Ballymena, 5,229 (4,453);
  • Belfast (7,597);
  • Coleraine, 5,568 (5,401);
  • Cookstown, 5,658 (5,864);
  • Craigavon, 5,879 (5,476);
  • Downpatrick, 3,273 (3,685);
  • Enniskillen, 3,851 (3,608);
  • Larne, 3,818 (3,584);
  • Lisburn, 6,124 (6,138);
  • Mallusk, 6,585 (5,368);
  • Londonderry, 7,174 (7,239);
  • Newry, 5,408 (5,626);
  • Newtownards, 11,228 (10,926);
  • Omagh, 3,174 (3,174).

Meanwhile, the agency conducted 5,738 driving tests in June. This figure is 27% (1,202) higher than the five-year June average (4,536).

Private cars accounted for 81% (4,650) of all driving tests conducted last month.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

In June 2023, the DVA received 6,114 applications for a driving test. It also conducted 7,428 theory tests, 24% higher than the five-year June average (5,992).

Read More New £12m MOT centre approved for Mallusk

Private cars accounted for 86% (6,409) of all theory tests conducted. The DVA received 9,069 applications for a theory test during June.

Related topics:Northern IrelandDepartment for InfrastructureMOT centre