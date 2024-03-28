Mother and her two daughters killed in Co Mayo lorry collision are named
The collision involving a lorry and a car occurred in the Castlegar area outside of Claremorris on Tuesday.
Una Bowden, 47, who was driving the car, and the two girls who were passengers in the vehicle, were fatally injured.
Ciara was aged 14 and Saoirse was aged nine.
Their bodies were taken to Mayo University Hospital and post-mortem examinations were conducted on Wednesday morning.
No other injuries were reported.
The road was closed for a forensic investigation but has since reopened.
Gardai are appealing for witnesses to come forward and investigators have also asked the public to not share images of the crash scene.
The Bowden family were natives of the Moycullen area of Co Galway.
In a statement online, a basketball club in Moycullen said: “It is with enormous sadness that Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn has learned of the tragic deaths of our neighbours and clubmates Una, Ciara, and Saoirse Bowden.
“The Bowdens were active in many sports throughout our community.
“Ciara had been selected for the Galway Area girls under-14 basketball team.
“The thoughts and prayers of everyone in Cumann Cispheile Mhaigh Cuilinn are with the family, friends, and teammates of the Bowden family.
“We cannot possibly fathom their grief but we send them our love and support.”
Any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) are asked to make this footage available to Gardai.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda Station on 094 9372080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
