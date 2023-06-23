Maggie Black, 5, from Glenarm who died in December from Addison's Disease, a rare condition, especially in children

Sheenagh Black said: “We are so grateful for Belfast City Airport donating this defibrillator in Maggie’s memory and helping keep her name and spirit alive. Maggie was always so full of life at the camogie club, playing and having fun with her friends, so it’s very fitting for this life-saving equipment to be installed here.”

After falling ill at home in rural Glenarm, Maggie had to wait 70 minutes for the ambulance service to arrive on scene to administer medical assistance that could possibly have saved her life.

Sheenagh added: “As a family, we would never wish anyone else to experience what we went through, but the sad reality is that this invaluable defibrillator, kindly provided by Belfast City Airport, will be needed somewhere down the line and it could be the difference between life and death.”

Belfast City Airport donates life-saving equipment in memory of ‘wee’ Maggie Black who sadly lost her life at the age of five to undiagnosed and extremely rare Addison’s Disease. Sheenagh Black, Maggie’s mother (left) was on hand to receive the honour in her daughter’s memory from Belfast City Airport, Michelle Hatfield (second left), alongside St John’s Camogie Club chairman, Eamon McFadden (second right) and Margaret Quinn, Maggie’s aunt and longstanding St John’s Camogie Club member.

The defibrillator installation comes ahead of an annual camogie tournament in the village held in Maggie’s memory each summer and is the latest project supported by Belfast City Airport’s Community Fund, which was established in 2009 and has to date invested almost £500,000 back into the local community,

Belfast City Airport, director of Corporate Services, Michelle Hatfield, said: “It is a true privilege and pleasure to be able to donate this potentially life-saving defibrillator to St John’s Camogie Club in memory of ‘Wee Maggie’ as she was affectionately known to all around her.

“Carnlough is a picturesque and beautifully peaceful place to live but its rural location does mean that quick access to vital medical help in times of emergency is extremely limited. Whilst this equipment cannot substitute for professional medical attention, it will act as a critical lifeline for people until such assistance can reach them and it will undoubtedly save lives in the future.”

During the lengthy wait for medical aid to reach them, the Black family called upon the local fire service for assistance. Attending the scene that morning was Carnlough resident and watch commander at Belfast City Airport Fire Service, Martin Campbell.

Michelle continued: “Community is at the heart of everything we do at Belfast City Airport so hearing how the whole village of Carnlough came together in a time of need, including one of our very own employees, and how it has supported each other ever since, inspired us to explore ways the Airport could help too.

“We are delighted to have found a way to possibly prevent future tragedies in the area and honour Maggie’s memory.”

Compelled by the death of their daughter, Maggie’s parents launched a petition, Maggie’s Call, which called for the fire service to also be automatically dispatched alongside the ambulance service to emergency medical calls in rural areas.

